Apple's latest iPad mini scores its largest discounts in quite some time

If Apple ends up going with conventionally thick screen bezels and a "chin"-mounted Touch ID button again rather than adopting a more modern look sporting a hole punch-housed front camera and in-display fingerprint sensor , some people might be wondering if it's even worth waiting for the sixth-gen compact tablet.



The answer has to be correlated with the price of the The answer has to be correlated with the price of the 2019-released iPad mini 5 , which is currently reduced by up to $69.01. That represents 13 percent shaved off the $549 MSRP of the A12 Bionic-powered 7.9-incher in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 256 gigs of internal storage space, which may not sound earth-shattering at first.



But due to the relatively weak competition provided by But due to the relatively weak competition provided by Apple 's Android-using rivals in the diminutive tablet arena, the iPad mini (2019) hasn't been discounted very often during its two-year existence. Furthermore, this is by far the deepest price cut the extremely popular and fairly well-reviewed slate has gotten in a pretty long time in any configuration.



Curiously enough, the costliest models, equipped with cellular connectivity and your choice of 64 or 256GB local digital hoarding room, are either not discounted at all or sold at negligible markdowns at the time of this writing.



On the bright side, the most affordable fifth-gen iPad mini variant is also significantly cheaper than usual after a cool $54.01 discount in silver and space gray hues.



If you're unsure if this somewhat outdated-looking tablet with a beautiful Retina display in tow is the right iPad for you, it's probably a good idea to check out If you're unsure if this somewhat outdated-looking tablet with a beautiful Retina display in tow is the right iPad for you, it's probably a good idea to check out our complete buying guide before making your final decision. Keep in mind that Apple is also all but guaranteed to unveil a new iPad Pro duo ... which you probably won't be able to afford by the end of this month.