Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at one of its highest ever discounts

Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at one of its highest ever discounts
No longer available directly from its manufacturer now that a supercharged 2022 edition is a thing, the 2020-released iPad Air can still be had by Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart shoppers... at frequent and often hefty discounts.

Priced back in the day at $600 and up, the Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-inch slate recently dropped to as little as 380 bucks... for a very limited time. The latest deal offered by Best Buy is not quite as good, but it easily beats what you can currently get at the likes of Walmart and Target.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Various Colors
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Various Colors
$200 off (27%)
$549 99
$749 99
Buy at BestBuy

We're talking about a rare $200 discount available with both 64 and 256 gigs of internal storage space, knocking the $599.99 and $749.99 list prices of the two Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2020) variants down to $399.99 and $549.99 respectively.

Believe it or not, Amazon is charging more than four Benjamins at the time of this writing for an entry-level fourth-gen iPad Air configuration in renewed condition, which means you may have to act quickly and place a Best Buy order before the retailer inevitably runs out of inventory at these awesome brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged prices.

Nowhere near as potent as its five month-old successor, which packs a state-of-the-art M1 processor and a generous (albeit unadvertised) 8GB RAM count, this 10.9-inch market veteran and top seller is still undoubtedly one of the best tablets available in 2022, at least from a value for money perspective.

At $400 and up, the iPad Air 4 definitely offers plenty of bang to keep its bargain-hunting buyers satisfied, with a solid list of features that includes (among others) a beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with True Tone support and a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, absolutely stellar battery life, excellent speakers, and the aforementioned A14 Bionic chipset that delivers very good overall performance (especially for this price), not to mention a premium design with relatively thin bezels and a top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and last but not least, native stylus support (with the actual Apple Pencil however sold separately).
