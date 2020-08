After the iPad Air 4, an alleged iPad 2020 leaks out with a Pro design and a key specs difference

We doubt that Apple will be installing Face ID in an iPad whose previous generation started at a bit over $300 so these could either be different prototypes of the new Air it's been playing with, or there could be two new iPad models announced at the iPhone 12 event





Both the iPad Air 3 and the iPad 7th generation are crying to be updated, so the fresher schematics leaked to 91Mobiles here below could very well be of the 8th iPad generation instead of the Air 4 whose general shape and form appeared earlier last week.









This would explain the difference in biometric modules, as Apple has to differentiate a $329 iPad from a $499 one somehow, and at the same time keep enough distance from the Pro line with its souped-up chipsets, and 120Hz ProMotion displays.





















After Apple's new iPad Air 4 design supposedly leaked out in a manual, it's time for CAD-based schematics of a new iPad to appear. While the pamphlet last week depicted an "all-screen" iPad Air 4 with the design of the Pro models, USB-C and Touch ID on the side, these newly leaked schematics show nearly the same general design but with Face ID on board, go figure.