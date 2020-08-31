Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
iOS Apple

After the iPad Air 4, an alleged iPad 2020 leaks out with a Pro design and a key specs difference

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 31, 2020, 4:29 AM
After the iPad Air 4, an alleged iPad 2020 leaks out with a Pro design and a key specs difference
After Apple's new iPad Air 4 design supposedly leaked out in a manual, it's time for CAD-based schematics of a new iPad to appear. While the pamphlet last week depicted an "all-screen" iPad Air 4 with the design of the Pro models, USB-C and Touch ID on the side, these newly leaked schematics show nearly the same general design but with Face ID on board, go figure.

We doubt that Apple will be installing Face ID in an iPad whose previous generation started at a bit over $300 so these could either be different prototypes of the new Air it's been playing with, or there could be two new iPad models announced at the iPhone 12 event.

Both the iPad Air 3 and the iPad 7th generation are crying to be updated, so the fresher schematics leaked to 91Mobiles here below could very well be of the 8th iPad generation instead of the Air 4 whose general shape and form appeared earlier last week.


This would explain the difference in biometric modules, as Apple has to differentiate a $329 iPad from a $499 one somehow, and at the same time keep enough distance from the Pro line with its souped-up chipsets, and 120Hz ProMotion displays. 

We'll see what Apple will announce next month (or in October), but all rumors point to a gear-filled event with no less than 7 new Apple devices if all pans out - four new iPhones, two new iPads, a new Apple Watch 6 and, eventually, a fresh AirPods model, whew!





 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless