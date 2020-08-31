After the iPad Air 4, an alleged iPad 2020 leaks out with a Pro design and a key specs difference
Both the iPad Air 3 and the iPad 7th generation are crying to be updated, so the fresher schematics leaked to 91Mobiles here below could very well be of the 8th iPad generation instead of the Air 4 whose general shape and form appeared earlier last week.
This would explain the difference in biometric modules, as Apple has to differentiate a $329 iPad from a $499 one somehow, and at the same time keep enough distance from the Pro line with its souped-up chipsets, and 120Hz ProMotion displays.
We'll see what Apple will announce next month (or in October), but all rumors point to a gear-filled event with no less than 7 new Apple devices if all pans out - four new iPhones, two new iPads, a new Apple Watch 6 and, eventually, a fresh AirPods model, whew!