Apple's newest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale at a new all-time high discount with 256GB storage

There are probably a few reasons why Apple's ninth-gen "regular" iPad has managed to surpass all its brothers and sisters for the title of Q1 2022's top-selling tablet around the world, but something tells us none of these are in any way related to the 10.2-incher's raw power or display performance.

Don't get us wrong, the fall 2021-released mid-range slate comes with a perfectly adequate Apple A13 Bionic processor and True Tone-supporting Retina screen for its price, but it's the unrivaled degree of affordability that most prospective buyers undoubtedly care about here more than anything else.

Unrivaled by iPad family standards, of course, and for a presumably limited time only, that's more true than ever before, especially as far as a 256GB storage variant is concerned. That particular model is currently marked down by a new record high of 80 bucks from a $479 list price in both silver and space gray colors.

We're obviously talking about Wi-Fi-only devices here, and unfortunately for cellular addicts, those hefty discounts offered by Amazon on 4G LTE-enabled iPad (2021) units with 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room just a couple of weeks ago have either been discontinued or significantly diminished in the meantime.

Finally, the entry-level non-cellular-equipped 64GB configuration is still sold at its lowest ever price in a silver hue after a $20 instant markdown and an extra $19 in savings available at checkout.

Knowing how Amazon usually handles these types of affairs, we'd expect iPad 9 inventory to fluctuate quite a bit before the deals inevitably go away entirely, so if you're interested in picking up one of the best tablets out there at one of its lowest possible prices, you shouldn't waste any time.
