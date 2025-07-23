Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Apple introduces AppleCare One, a new plan that simplifies protection across devices

AppleCare One includes iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch coverage with 24/7 support and flexible upgrades

Apple has launched AppleCare One, a new monthly plan designed to simplify device protection with multi-product coverage under a single subscription. Priced at $19.99 per month, the plan covers up to three Apple devices, with the option to add more for $5.99 per month per device. The new plan is available in the U.S. starting July 24, and users can enroll via iPhone, iPad, Mac, apple.com, or at an Apple Store.

Unlike AppleCare+ plans that are tied to individual products, AppleCare One centralizes coverage for multiple devices, offering benefits such as unlimited accidental damage repairs, battery service, 24/7 support, and Apple-certified repairs. For the first time, theft and loss protection has been extended beyond the iPhone to include iPad and Apple Watch.

Apple says this plan could save users up to $11 per month compared to separate AppleCare+ plans. The pricing remains the same no matter which devices are enrolled. This means users could include high-end models like an iPhone 16 Pro Max or an Apple Watch Ultra without paying extra.



The standout change with AppleCare One is its ability to cover existing devices that are still in good condition. Customers can now enroll Apple products they already own, as long as they are under four years old. For headphones, the age limit is one year. Previously, AppleCare+ required users to sign up within 60 days of purchase.

The plan also adjusts automatically when devices are upgraded. If a user trades in a covered product through Apple, the new device replaces the old one in the plan. Customers can also swap products in or out of the plan whenever needed, which could benefit households with a mix of older and newer devices.

AppleCare One is tied to the user's Apple ID, so family members with different accounts won't be able to share one plan. Theft and loss claims are also limited to three incidents per year across all devices, whereas individual AppleCare+ plans used to allow two claims per device.

Recommended Stories
AppleCare One becomes available on July 24 in the U.S., with additional regions expected later. Signups can be completed on the Apple website or directly from supported Apple devices.

I can see AppleCare One as a second-change benefit to Apple users who no longer have devices enrolled in an active AppleCare+ plan, or just never signed up for one in the first place. As people buy more Apple products, the ability to protect them all under one plan could make support more convenient and cost-effective. However, users with mainly lower-cost devices or accessories may find less value compared to standalone AppleCare+ options.

Johanna Romero
