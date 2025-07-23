Apple introduces AppleCare One, a new plan that simplifies protection across devices

The standout change with AppleCare One is its ability to cover existing devices that are still in good condition. Customers can now enroll Apple products they already own, as long as they are under four years old. For headphones, the age limit is one year. Previously, AppleCare+ required users to sign up within 60 days of purchase.The plan also adjusts automatically when devices are upgraded. If a user trades in a covered product through Apple, the new device replaces the old one in the plan. Customers can also swap products in or out of the plan whenever needed, which could benefit households with a mix of older and newer devices.AppleCare One is tied to the user's Apple ID, so family members with different accounts won't be able to share one plan. Theft and loss claims are also limited to three incidents per year across all devices, whereas individual AppleCare+ plans used to allow two claims per device.