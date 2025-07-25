$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Cricket Wireless just dropped new plans that challenge their prepaid rivals

New plans offer more perks and bigger data packages without added fees.

Wireless service Cricket
Cricket Wireless has just announced four new phone plans with extra data and perks, designed for customers who want clear options at affordable prices. These plans range from basic to premium and include features like streaming services, cloud storage, and international calling.

The entry-level plan, called Sensible 10GB, costs $30 per month with AutoPay. It includes 10GB of high-speed data, unlimited talk, and text, suitable for people needing basic connectivity without extra frills.

Next is the Select Unlimited plan at $35 per month. This plan offers unlimited data, talk, and text, along with unlimited international calls and texts to Mexico and Canada. It’s ideal for users frequently contacting family or friends in these countries.



The mid-range Smart Unlimited plan is priced at $45 per month. This plan provides 15GB of hotspot data, 100GB of cloud storage, and unlimited roaming in Mexico and Canada, plus international texting to over 200 countries. It caters to customers who need more data and extra features at a reasonable price.

The top-tier Supreme Unlimited plan costs $55 per month and adds even more perks. It includes HBO Max (with ads), 50GB of hotspot data, and 150GB of cloud storage, plus everything offered in the Smart Unlimited plan. This comprehensive package targets users looking for maximum connectivity and entertainment options.

Are these new plans enough to get you to switch carriers?

All plans include monthly taxes, so customers won’t face hidden fees. This is one of the key advantages of prepaid plans, as most already have taxes and fees factored into their advertised price. This transparency ensures customers aren't surprised by additional charges each month, a common issue with many post-paid plans where extra fees and taxes can unexpectedly increase the bill. Cricket emphasizes transparent pricing and no long-term contracts, offering flexibility and ease for users who prefer predictable monthly costs.

Cricket has consistently provided straightforward and competitive prepaid options. These new plans strengthen that position, offering something for everyone, from simple connectivity to extensive data packages and entertainment benefits.

Cricket’s latest plans appear to offer good value for customers who want more from their prepaid service without committing to long-term contracts. Of course, customers should always consider their specific needs to choose the best plan, but these refreshed options ensure Cricket remains competitive in the prepaid market.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
