Apple's foldable iPhone to surpass competition, has lofty sales ambitions

Here’s another product that Apple had high sales expectations for. | Video credit — Apple

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

We’ve seen this happen before when the company had high sales ambitions for the Apple Vision Pro . That didn’t exactly pan out the way Apple wanted. In fact the Vision Pro even struggled to find enterprise clients which was its main purpose.The already established Galaxy Fold phones have failed to sell as well as Samsung had hoped. Production goals for the next generation of Fold and Flip phones have been lowered to just around 5 million. Previous production numbers sat below 10 million and failed to sell out because the foldable market just isn’t that big yet.Either Apple has a lot of faith in how it’s approaching aor this is another case of overestimating how many people will want to buy your shiniest new gadget.Production is expected to start in 2026 and a release for the same year is all but confirmed. Apple might surprise everyone with a truly unique foldable that does meet its sales expectations but I wouldn’t hold my breath. There’s also the matter of the next generation Fold overtaking theby the time the latter is out.