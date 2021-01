Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone

Apple's foldable iPhone is now under development

Some Android manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have been selling foldable devices for quite some time. Other brands, like Xiaomi , are in the process of creating their own competitors.Now, Apple has started work too.reports that Apple has developed prototype foldable displays for internal testing purposes, although the testing hasn’t expanded beyond the displays, so there still aren’t foldable iPhone prototypes.The foldable iPhone launch plans haven’t been finalized, but Apple has reportedly discussed several sizes and seems to be leaning towards a Galaxy Z Flip -like experience.One of the proposed displays unfolds into an iPhone that’s around the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max . The included hinge is mostly invisible, as is the case on existing Samsung foldable phones.