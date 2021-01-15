Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
iOS Apple Display

Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 15, 2021, 3:59 PM
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone concept — iOS Beta News

Some Android manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have been selling foldable devices for quite some time. Other brands, like Xiaomi, are in the process of creating their own competitors.

Now, Apple has started work too.

Apple's foldable iPhone is now under development


Bloomberg reports that Apple has developed prototype foldable displays for internal testing purposes, although the testing hasn’t expanded beyond the displays, so there still aren’t foldable iPhone prototypes.

The foldable iPhone launch plans haven’t been finalized, but Apple has reportedly discussed several sizes and seems to be leaning towards a Galaxy Z Flip-like experience.

One of the proposed displays unfolds into an iPhone that’s around the same size as the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The included hinge is mostly invisible, as is the case on existing Samsung foldable phones.

Rumors about a Surface Duo-like foldable iPhone with separate displays and a visible hinge have been floating around in recent months, but this idea was not mentioned in today’s report.

Regardless of which path Apple chooses to take, a foldable iPhone is very likely years away and could even be scrapped. In the meantime, Samsung is doubling down on its foldable efforts and has plans to release considerably cheaper foldable devices in 2021. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kills bugs dead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless