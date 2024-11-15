Apple launches AI-powered Final Cut Pro 11 featuring spatial video editing
Apple announced important new updates to Final Cut Pro for iPad, Final Cut Camera, and Logic Pro, as well as the immediate release of Final Cut Pro 11, a new AI-powered app that supports the import, edit, and delivery of spatial video projects directly to Apple Vision Pro.
Final Cut Pro 11 brings a handful of AI-powered tools like Magnetic Mask and Transcribe to Captions. The former allows users to isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen.
Magnetic Mask can be combined with color correction and video effects, allowing users to control and stylize each project. On the other hand, Transcribe to Captions allows closed captions to be automatically generated in the timeline using an Apple-trained language model that transcribes spoken audio.
The two newly added tools join existing AI-powered features made possible by Apple’s Neural Engine:
- Smart Conform - easily make social media-friendly versions of projects in square or vertical formats.
- Enhance Light and Color - automatically improve the color, color balance, contrast, and brightness of video or still images.
- Smooth Slo-Mo - generate and blend together frames of video — including footage captured on iPhone 16 Pro in 4K120 fps — for the highest-quality movement.
- Voice Isolation - enhance speech and optimize sound levels while reducing background noise from audio captured in the field.
As mentioned earlier, Finat Cut Pro 11 received the ability to edit spatial video, allowing users to import their footage and add effects, make color corrections, and enhance their projects with titles.
Magnetic Mask allows users to isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen | Image credits: Apple
According to Apple, spatial video clips can be captured directly with Vision Pro, or on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and Canon’s RF-S7.8mm F4 STUM DUAL lens paired with Canon EOS R7.
On top of that, the updated version features new inks for the Live Drawing feature on iPad, allowing users to add more animations to videos with new watercolor, crayon, fountain pen, and monoline pen options.
Also, the content library has been expanded with new modular transitions, color-grading presets, and dynamic soundtracks. Finally, Apple added the ability to highlight and overlay visuals with Picture in Picture and Callout effects.
Final Cut Camera received an update to 1.1 too, which brings the ability to capture Log-encoded HEVC video in standalone or Live Multicam sessions. The updated app now allows users to enable a LUT preview while recording in Log, showing the original scene in SDR or HDR with the Apple Log LUT.
Final Cut Camera now has roll and tilt indicators | Image credits: Apple
Thanks to the latest update, iPhone 16 Pro users can record crisp 4K120 fps footage for even smoother cinematic slow motion, import it into Final Cut Pro for iPad, and start editing.
There’s also a new advanced level that helps users accurately compose shots with roll and tilt indicators. The update brings a crosshairs indicator for top-down shots too.
The last updated app, Logic Pro for iPad 2.1, includes a new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, which allows users to take advantage of one of the most acoustically accurate reverb. Logic Pro users can now select the vintage Quantec QRS to add natural acoustic space to music.
Also, using Reorder Mixer Channels, users can now rearrange channel strips by simply dragging them, and can even select multiple channel strips to reorder them collectively.
The new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in | Image credits: Apple
Last but not least, Logic Pro for iPad now features Sample Folders, a new improvement that gives users access to their personal collection of samples directly from the built-in Sound Browser from iPad, external storage, and iCloud Drive.
For the unaware, Final Cut Pro 11 is available today as a free update for existing users and for $299.99 for new users. Those interested can download a free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro.
Final Cut Camera 11 is available today as a free standalone app on the App Store. Also, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 is available today as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.
Finally, Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 is available today as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.
