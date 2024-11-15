Apple launches AI-powered Final Cut Pro 11 featuring spatial video editing

Final Cut Camera now has roll and tilt indicators | Image credits: Apple

Thanks to the latest update,users can record crisp 4K120 fps footage for even smoother cinematic slow motion, import it into Final Cut Pro for iPad, and start editing.There’s also a new advanced level that helps users accurately compose shots with roll and tilt indicators. The update brings a crosshairs indicator for top-down shots too.The last updated app, Logic Pro for iPad 2.1, includes a new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, which allows users to take advantage of one of the most acoustically accurate reverb. Logic Pro users can now select the vintage Quantec QRS to add natural acoustic space to music.Also, using Reorder Mixer Channels, users can now rearrange channel strips by simply dragging them, and can even select multiple channel strips to reorder them collectively.

The new Quantec Room Simulator plug-in | Image credits: Apple

Last but not least, Logic Pro for iPad now features Sample Folders, a new improvement that gives users access to their personal collection of samples directly from the built-in Sound Browser from iPad, external storage, and iCloud Drive.For the unaware, Final Cut Pro 11 is available today as a free update for existing users and for $299.99 for new users. Those interested can download a free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro.Final Cut Camera 11 is available today as a free standalone app on the App Store. Also, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 is available today as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.Finally, Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 is available today as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.