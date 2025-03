Apple feels the burn of smartwatch sales crashing, but one brand is winning big

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint, March 2025





Recommended Stories

However, the real surprise came from Xiaomi , which experienced an incredible 135% growth in the same period. The report credits Xiaomi's success to the impressive performance of its more premium Watch S1 and budget-friendly Redmi Watch.While these smartwatches may not be top-tier in terms of features, their significantly lower prices compared to those from Apple, Samsung and Google have clearly caught consumers' attention.Plus, apparently, the lack of significant feature upgrades from Apple, Samsung and Google have contributed to the slump in sales, particularly in North America, where shipments saw a sharp drop compared to 2023. Meanwhile, things couldn't have been more different in China, where smartwatch shipments saw a major boost.Analysts believe that smartwatch sales will bounce back in 2025. Why? Well, because manufacturers are gearing up to add more innovative health and fitness features to their upcoming models.For example, Samsung is said to be working on adding non-invasive blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches, which could be a total game-changer and really drive up demand.Apple, on the other hand, might introduce high-blood pressure detection with the upcoming Apple Watch 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 . And I also think that these health-focused upgrades could be the key to encouraging people to either upgrade their current devices or try a smartwatch for the first time.