Apple to enhance the App Store experience with review summaries
Up Next:
With the rollout of Apple Intelligence, Apple introduced a range of AI-powered features for select users (for example, those with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models) in the US. One feature that comes with the personal intelligence system is the ability to summarize texts and notifications. Now, it seems Apple is aiming to extend this summarization capability to the App Store, the go-to hub for iOS users looking to download and install apps and games.
A recent report reveals Apple is working on a new system to create summaries of App Store reviews, focusing on the “most common customer feedback” for each app. These summaries will reportedly update whenever fresh reviews roll in, keeping them relevant.
It also appears Apple plans to generate these summaries on its own servers rather than locally on user devices. And since they’re automatically generated, developers will have the option to flag summaries they believe are “inaccurate.”
Basically, the goal is pretty straightforward: to help users quickly spot when an app might not live up to its promises. If it works as planned, I think this feature could be a real time-saver, saving users the hassle of downloading an app only to find it doesn’t meet their needs.
Choosing the right app on the App Store could soon get easier with Apple’s review summaries
A recent report reveals Apple is working on a new system to create summaries of App Store reviews, focusing on the “most common customer feedback” for each app. These summaries will reportedly update whenever fresh reviews roll in, keeping them relevant.
Although Apple hasn’t shown exactly what these summaries will look like, they’ll likely appear on the app’s page alongside the description and screenshots – I guess probably something like the AI-driven review summaries Google rolled out on its Play Store earlier this year.
It also appears Apple plans to generate these summaries on its own servers rather than locally on user devices. And since they’re automatically generated, developers will have the option to flag summaries they believe are “inaccurate.”
With nearly two million apps on the App Store, review summaries will be quite helpful for finding the one that suits your needs. | Image credit – Apple
These review summaries will pop up once an app has hit a certain threshold of reviews and will roll out in “select countries and regions.” While there’s no set launch date yet, the fact that it’s showing up in the App Store API hints it could be just around the corner.
Basically, the goal is pretty straightforward: to help users quickly spot when an app might not live up to its promises. If it works as planned, I think this feature could be a real time-saver, saving users the hassle of downloading an app only to find it doesn’t meet their needs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: