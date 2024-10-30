Apple to enhance the App Store experience with review summaries

Apple

Image credit – Apple





These review summaries will pop up once an app has hit a certain threshold of reviews and will roll out in “select countries and regions.” While there’s no set launch date yet, the fact that it’s showing up in the App Store API hints it could be just around the corner.Basically, the goal is pretty straightforward: to help users quickly spot when an app might not live up to its promises. If it works as planned, I think this feature could be a real time-saver, saving users the hassle of downloading an app only to find it doesn’t meet their needs.