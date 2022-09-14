Apple's early iOS 16 adoption rate looks good but not great, edging out iOS 15
Have you or someone you know upgraded your eligible iPhone to the latest iOS version as soon as said software build was released to the general public in stable form? Judging by the iOS 16 adoption stats collected by Mixpanel since early June, the answer to that question is most likely yes on at least one of those two counts.
Estimated at an understandably microscopic 0.38 percent slice of the total iOS pie back on July 11, when the public beta program started, the adoption number shot up to 6.71 percent yesterday morning.
That was 24 hours after the aforementioned iOS 16 stable debut, and although not impressive in and of itself, the figure does (narrowly) beat the 6.48 percent one-day mark hit by iOS 15 this time last year.
iOS 14, on the other hand, got off to an absolutely flying start back in the fall of 2020, almost cracking double-digit territory after just 24 hours of general availability, at a 9.22 percent market share.
In other words, Apple can be satisfied but not altogether thrilled about the early adoption of a hot new OS build with radical lock screen and overall customization improvements at its center.
There's a good chance this trend will continue as iOS 16 spreads to more and more iPhones around the world, as its adoption stands at 10.87 percent at the time of publication, which is still slightly ahead of what iOS 15 scored after a couple of days of availability and considerably behind iOS 14's comparable number from a couple of years ago.
iOS 16 is already more prevalent than the entirety of the "older" version category (iOS 14 included), while iOS 15 is of course still installed on a whopping 79 percent or so of all active iPhones right now, down from 82 percent at Apple's last official count at the end of May.
