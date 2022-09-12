Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google today announced the release of its own iOS 16 lock screen widgets, which will make use of Apple's new redesigned lock screen that came with iOS 16. The new set of widgets let you quickly start a Google Chrome search, see your new mails in Gmail, access Google Drive, Google Maps, and so much more. Let's explore all the new widgets.
As a refresher, iOS 16 releases on September 12, 2022, at 10am PT. You can check out our iOS 16 review as well as get up to date on all the important new features, like lock screen customization, iMessage improvements, and much more.
When do these widgets release? Google says these will be released in the coming weeks, so don't expect them to be readily available as soon as iOS 16 comes along on September 12. Have in mind that you'll have to make sure the respective Google apps are updated in order to use the new mini widgets.
The first set of widgets covers Google's core business - search. iOS 16 scores a set of new Google search widgets which let you configure your own experience by choosing which search options appear on the widgets.
Google search lock screen widgets for iOS 16
Chrome is another app that scores dedicated lock screen widgets. You can hop right into voice search, open a new tab, go into incognito mode, or play the Chrome dinosaur game.
Google Chrome lock screen widgets for iOS 16
The Drive mini widgets that Google has added to its iOS 16 app will allow you to see suggested actions as well as quick access to your favorite Drive folders.
Google Drive lock screen widgets for iOS 16
Google Maps is also joining the fun with a few different widgets, available in both the mini 1x4 and slightly expanded 2x4 sizes.
Google Maps lock screen widgets for iOS 16
Finally, there are a bunch of Gmail and Google News widgets that could also supercharge your iOS 16 lock screen experience with the useful information they provide.
Gmail and Google News lock screen widgets for iOS 16
