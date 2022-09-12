iOS 16 is out now! Say hi to your new lockscreen, unsend that email, transform your photos into stickers





iOS 16 is officially available to download and you can either let your iPhone download it automatically, when it deems appropriate, or you can force a manual install right now. Here's how to install iOS 16 if you happen to be impatient.





For those of you that have been using the iOS 16 Public Beta throughout summer, be warned — you need to manually remove the Beta Profile from your iPhone in order for it to download the official public version of iOS 16. It's a quick fix, here's how to do it:





Go into Settings

General

VPN & Device Management

iOS 16 Beta profile

Remove profile





The notable new features in iOS 16 include the new personalized lockscreens, which look really great, unsending emails and iMessages, a very powerful new algorithm that lets you lift subjects from your photos (separating backgrounds), new live widgets for the lockscreen that show you active flowing information (like sports scores), and other minor and major quality of life improvements. Check out our full preview of iOS 16 here





For the iPad owners out there — unfortunately, iPadOS 16 has been delayed into October! Reportedly, this is because Apple is still trying to do Stage Manager right — the new feature has tons of potential, but it has received a lot of criticism from both users and developers that its workflow is a jumbled and confusing process. We here at PhoneArena also had some trouble wrapping our heads around Stage Manager and were sometimes frustrated with its window switching flow, so here's hoping that October brings us a fleshed-out version of this!







