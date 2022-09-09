How to install the new iOS 16: step-by-step guide





What you'll need before updating to iOS 16





First and foremost, make sure your iPhone is one of the models that iOS 16 supports, otherwise you won't be getting it. If your iPhone is not on the list below, it's unfortunately going to remain on whatever iOS version it most recently received.





iOS 16 supported phones:





iPhone 14 (all models)

iPhone 13 (all models)

iPhone 12 (all models)

iPhone 11 (all models)

iPhone Xs / iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (second generation or newer)





If you have one of these phones - good news - you can upgrade to iOS 16!





The next step is to make sure you have enough available storage on your phone, as if you don't, you'll be asked to free up a few gigabytes before you can upgrade. If you need help with that, check out: How to free up storage on iPhone





Before proceeding, consider backing up your iPhone





Before you go ahead and proceed with a major software update, Apple suggests to backup your iPhone's data. While not mandatory, you may want to do that for some peace of mind, in case your iPhone is ever replaced, lost, or damaged.





To back up your iPhone, simply navigate to the Settings app, then tap your name , then iCloud . Then tap iCloud Backup , and enable the option.





Make sure you're connected to a Wi-Fi network, which you'll also require for the actual software update. Let's get on to that...





Updating to iOS 16





Step 1: On your iPhone's homescreen, find and tap the Settings app. If you can't find it, swipe to the left to reveal your App Library, and input "Settings" in the search box up top.









Step 2: In Settings, scroll down to find General , and tap that.









Step 3: From here, tap Software Update .









Step 4: Once iOS 16 arrives (see the next paragraph on when), here you'll get an option to " Install Now ", tap that, then just follow the on-screen instructions. Your phone will eventually restart, and will require you to input your pass key.





Note: If your phone is on an older iOS version than iOS 15, you'll be asked to update to that first, before you can proceed to iOS 16.





Congratulations, you're now on iOS 16! To see all of the cool new features it brings, feel free to check out our iOS 16 preview . But in a nutshell, we're talking customizable lockscreens with Apple Watch-like widgets, an upgrade on how notifications work, where they appear, and how you interact with them, improvements for the Messages app, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements in general.





When is iOS 16 coming to my iPhone?





Apple has officially confirmed that iOS 16 will be released on Monday, September 12th, 2022, so you'll be able to update your iPhone 16 starting that date.





PS: If you simply can't wait for Monday to roll around, feel free to check out our article on how to install the iOS 16 Public Beta . But at this point, we'd recommend just waiting for the official, public iOS 16 release, as that one is not only much easier to install, but more stable too, as it's actually intended for use by the general public, not just app developers.





Apple's iPhone 14 event came and went, and as usual, with the new phones comes a new software update for all new modern iPhones, namely iOS 16. If you're looking for some help on how to update your iPhone to iOS 16, you've come to the right place! Here's a guide for you, plus some tips and tricks you may find useful.