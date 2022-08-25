iOS 16 passkeys explained: what are they, how to use them

What are Apple's passkeys, and how do they work?

How to enable passkeys on an iPhone

How to use passkeys on an iPhone

First, we should note that the sites and apps you use must also support Apple passkeys. Even if you have an iPhone running iOS 16, if the website or app you want to sign into doesn't support passkeys, you must use the old-fashioned way of typing in your password.



First, we should note that the sites and apps you use must also support Apple passkeys. Even if you have an iPhone running iOS 16, if the website or app you want to sign into doesn't support passkeys, you must use the old-fashioned way of typing in your password.

Currently, only a few websites support passkeys, and only some of them use it as a primary login step. We suppose that the Internet will slowly but steadily adopt Apple's new technology once the tech giant releases iOS 16 to the public this fall. It's also very probable that Apple will eventually make them a mandatory option for App Store apps, just like how it did with the Log In With Apple feature. Now, if you are wondering which sites currently support passkeys, a Reddit user has compiled some of them in a dedicated thread







Passkeys must first be created on the sites themselves before they can be used. However, at least at the moment, don't expect to see: "Create an Apple passkey" written anywhere. The option you are looking for is usually found in your account's security settings and, in most cases, under the options for adding a hardware security device like a USB/NFC key. To show you how to create and use a passkey, we have decided to test Apple's new feature on the official website of good old Nvidia.



Once you are in, go to your profile's security settings and tap "Hardware Security Device." Then, press the "+ Add New Security Device" button. Tap on "Continue with Passcode" and enter your phone's passcode. The site will then give you an option to name your new passkey, and when you finish with that, just tap "Submit." Your passkey is now saved under the name you chose for it, and you can use it to log in to the site.







To log in using a passkey, just return to Nvidia's log-in page and tap "Log in with security device." In the new pop-up window, tap Continue and a quick Face ID or Touch ID scan will get you inside without needing to type anything.



Where to find saved passkeys

To find your stored passkeys on iOS 16, go to the Passwords menu in the Settings app. There you will find all your passkeys and the sites for which they have been created. If you want to delete a passkey, just tap and hold it and press "Delete."




