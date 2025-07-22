Nvidia is the world's most valuable publicly traded company, worth $4.18 trillion dollars as the sun rises on Wall Street Tuesday morning. The company happens to make the graphic processing units (GPUs) used as AI accelerator chips. You might think a GPU helps deliver videos, graphics, and 3D graphics to the display on your phone, tablet, or computer. Yes, GPUs do all that, but the way these components handle information makes them valuable in the AI world.

Huawei's phones are praised by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang







GPU chips handle data using parallel processing, which means that multiple tasks can be run simultaneously using multiple cores. This works great with AI since neural networks require an incredibly large number of calculations to be made at the same time. Sequential, or serial processing, handles tasks one after another, which is why central processing units (CPUs) are used for limited tasks on smaller AI models.









Thanks to AI, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang runs the latest Wall Street darling. Designing GPUs is a competitive business, and while Nvidia has 80%-90% of the GPU business for AI, the company does have rivals, including Huawei , The latter is the Chinese company that has to deal with U.S. sanctions preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain and from obtaining cutting-edge chips and chip-making equipment.





We should add that the sanctions placed on Huawei came after it was declared a national security threat by the FCC in 2020. At the time, Huawei was the second-largest smartphone company in the world based on shipments. Huawei surpassed Apple and was closing in on Samsung . Unable to obtain cutting-edge chips, Huawei started a comeback in 2023 when it was able to power its flagship Mate 60 line with the 7nm Kirin 9000S application processors built by Chinese foundry SMIC. With the new chipset, the Mate 60 series brought back 5G support on a Huawei flagship for the first time in four years.

Huang says that if anyone takes a close look at Huawei's phones, "they will understand the technological miracles contained therein."





Huang also notes that Huawei has made big improvements with its chip designs, both for AI and smartphones. Nvidia's CEO also commended Huawei for its self-driving and AI technology, giving the Chinese manufacturer credit for having strong chip and system designs, and system software.





While Huawei's telecommunications and network equipment are banned in the U.S., Huang says that he sees the company as a rival, not an enemy. He said, "This company is still very competitive. They are our competitors, but we can still admire and respect competitors and maintain a good relationship with them. Rivals are not enemies. The world is big, and I hope we can continue to compete for many years in the future, but my feelings for them are admiration, respect, and competition."



the Mate XT. We can discuss things like Huawei's ability to overcome adversity, a trait it has displayed numerous times. It developed a replacement operating system for the Google version of Android when placed on the Entity list in 2019, which prevents it from buying supplies from U.S. firms without a license. Proof of how innovative the company is came with the introduction last year of the first tri-fold phone,

If you can focus on the products and technology, you can understand Huang's comments











While not dismissing the federal indictment or the connections to the CCP, if you just look at the flagship phones Huawei creates, you can understand why Nvidia's CEO feels compelled to praise the devices.

