 Leaker shares first look at dark green iPhone 13 that could be revealed tomorrow - PhoneArena

iOS Apple

Leaker shares first look at dark green iPhone 13 that could be revealed tomorrow

Anam Hamid
By
1
Leaker shares first look at dark green iPhone 13 that could be revealed tomorrow
Apple's Peek Performance event will be held tomorrow and it can be said with a fair amount of certainty that we will get to see the iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air 5, as well as new Macs and possibly a new external display. There is more, apparently, as YouTuber Luke Miani, who has a mixed track record according to 9to5Mac, has revealed that the company will also introduce a new iPhone 13 color variant.

Similar to how Apple introduced a new purple color for the iPhone 12 year at last year's Spring Loaded event, this year it's expected to announce a new dark green iPhone 13 (shown in the header image). The shade will be between iPhone 12's Mint Green and iPhone 11 Pro's Midnight Green.

Nothing is changing apart from the color, so expect the same design, A15 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera setup. The phone currently comes in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Red.

The new iPad Air is rumored to carry over the design of its 2020 predecessor. The slate is expected to offer the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with the Center Stage feature.

The current version comes in silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and blue shades and per Miani, the iPad Air 5 will at least be available in a purple color which will be the same as the latest iPad mini's purple hue. 

Lastly, Miani has also shared an image of the rumored Mac Studio desktop.

Although Apple has introduced new iPhone colors a few months after release in the past, it has never done so while releasing a new handset. That said, iPhone SE is likely to attract a fair amount of interest from both Android and iOS users, so it could be that the company wants to introduce a new color to keep the impressive sales momentum going and prevent the new budget flagship, which will have 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 13, from cannibalizing the flagship series.

Additionally, the company may also launch new MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 series during the event. 

