 Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) March event: what to expect and how to watch it - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Apple March event
Watch Apple announce iPhone SE 2022 and more
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) March event: what to expect and how to watch it

Daniel Petrov
By
0

Apple announced its long-awaited "Peek performance" March event where it is widely expected to unveil its spring crop of devices - such as the iPhone SE 3 5G 2022 - as well as have a "one more thing moment" where it may or may not unveil a smart display of sorts.

The event's tagline may be referring to exactly that iMac wannabe in the "peek" part as well as the Apple Silicon M-series and newest A15 processors that are expected to play a major role in devices unveiled at the event - that's the "performance" part of the tagline.

When is the Apple March 2022 event?


  • March 8, at 10AM PT/1PM ET

Apple's spring 2022 event will take place on March at 10AM Pacific time, quite a bit earlier than Apple's iPhone SE 2020 announcement on April 15, 2020 but still roughly two years after its predecessor with the A13 chipset.

How to watch the Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event?


Due to the nature of the pandemic beast, or, maybe because of the fact that Apple doesn't consider the device announcements that big of a deal, the Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event will be virtual and streamed live.

You can watch it embedded right here when the clock strikes 10 tomorrow morning on the West Coast. Still, that's better than a simple press release like the one Apple launched the iPhone SE 2 2020 with.

Devices to expect from the Apple March 2022 event


Apple iPhone SE 5G 2022


The big news for iPhone fans would, of course, be the unveiling of the cheapest iPhone for 2022, the iPhone SE 5G. As the naming suggests, this one will features a Qualcomm Snapdragon modem offering 5G connectivity, a feature that will be great to have on a sub-$400 iPhone.

The other novelties include the typical chipset upgrade - from the A13 in the iPhone SE 2 2020, to the newest Apple A15 processor that is in the iPhone 13 series on the iPhone SE 3 2022 model. Here's what the reputed Apple analyst Minch-Chi Kuo had to say about the specs and features of Apple's cheapest iPhone for the year:

  • Mass production in March 2022.
  • Estimated shipments of 25-30 million units in 2022.
  • Storage: 64/128/256GB.
  • A15 & 5G support (mmWave as well as Sub-6 GHz).
  • Colors: white, black, and red.
  • Similar form factor design to current SE.

Other than that, don't expect any design changes worth mentioning as thick top and bottom bezels await, as well as a Touch ID finger scanner in the home key, and the tiny 4.7" LCD display. Oh, well, if it ain't broken, don't fix it.

Apple iPad Air 2022


This iPad Air won't feature many more under-the-hood upgrades than the iPhone SE 2022, as it will come with the newest Apple A15 chipset as well, yet opt for the new FaceTime CenterStage camera feature that follows the person. 

The expectations are, however, that the new iPad Air 2022 will sport the A15 in the latest iPad mini that has a 2.9GHz top clock speed instead of the one in the iPhone 13 Pro Max that runs on peak 3.2GHz speeds. If the same iPad mini is any indication, Apple may also limit the 5G connectivity of the cellular iPad Air 2022 version to sub-6GHz networks, rather than add a mmWave filters that would be much less useful indoors.

The design is expected to remain nearly identical save for the 5G antenna frame notches, but there could also be new color options besides the current iPad Air‌ space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and blue coats of paint.

New Apple Silicon Mac and a smart monitor


While those are outside of our scope, Apple is expected to announce at least one Mac with its ARM-based processors, as well as announce a new iMac or an all-in-one smart monitor of sorts as a surprise for the audience.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung’s last try to make the best foldable before Pixel Notepad steals the show
by Martin Filipov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung’s last try to make the best foldable before Pixel Notepad steals the show
Check out the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 IV in all its flat, tall, and boxy glory
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Check out the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 IV in all its flat, tall, and boxy glory
Samsung allegedly fell victim to a data breach
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
Samsung allegedly fell victim to a data breach
Google's Pixel 6a is back in the limelight with processor and memory 'confirmation'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Google's Pixel 6a is back in the limelight with processor and memory 'confirmation'
Samsung's new A-series phones in the U.S. come without a charger, and it's a trend
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung's new A-series phones in the U.S. come without a charger, and it's a trend
Apple's new letter to US Senators underlines (once again) the dangers of sideloading
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Apple's new letter to US Senators underlines (once again) the dangers of sideloading
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless