Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) March event: what to expect and how to watch it





When is the Apple March 2022 event?





March 8, at 10AM PT/1PM ET



Apple's spring 2022 event will take place on March at 10AM Pacific time, quite a bit earlier than Apple's iPhone SE 2020 announcement on April 15, 2020 but still roughly two years after its predecessor with the A13 chipset.





How to watch the Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event?





Due to the nature of the pandemic beast, or, maybe because of the fact that Apple doesn't consider the device announcements that big of a deal, the Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 event will be virtual and streamed live.





You can watch it embedded right here when the clock strikes 10 tomorrow morning on the West Coast. Still, that's better than a simple press release like the one Apple launched the iPhone SE 2 2020 with.





Devices to expect from the Apple March 2022 event





Apple iPhone SE 5G 2022





The big news for iPhone fans would, of course, be the unveiling of the cheapest iPhone for 2022, the iPhone SE 5G. As the naming suggests, this one will features a Qualcomm Snapdragon modem offering 5G connectivity, a feature that will be great to have on a sub-$400 iPhone.





The other novelties include the typical chipset upgrade - from the A13 in the iPhone SE 2 2020, to the newest Apple A15 processor that is in the iPhone 13 series on the iPhone SE 3 2022 model. Here's what the reputed Apple analyst Minch-Chi Kuo had to say about the specs and features of Apple's cheapest iPhone for the year:





Mass production in March 2022.

Estimated shipments of 25-30 million units in 2022.

Storage: 64/128/256GB.

A15 & 5G support (mmWave as well as Sub-6 GHz).

Colors: white, black, and red.

Similar form factor design to current SE.





Other than that, don't expect any design changes worth mentioning as thick top and bottom bezels await, as well as a Touch ID finger scanner in the home key, and the tiny 4.7" LCD display. Oh, well, if it ain't broken, don't fix it.





Apple iPad Air 2022





This iPad Air won't feature many more under-the-hood upgrades than the iPhone SE 2022, as it will come with the newest Apple A15 chipset as well, yet opt for the new FaceTime CenterStage camera feature that follows the person.





The expectations are, however, that the new iPad Air 2022 will sport the A15 in the latest iPad mini that has a 2.9GHz top clock speed instead of the one in the iPhone 13 Pro Max that runs on peak 3.2GHz speeds. If the same iPad mini is any indication, Apple may also limit the 5G connectivity of the cellular iPad Air 2022 version to sub-6GHz networks, rather than add a mmWave filters that would be much less useful indoors.





The design is expected to remain nearly identical save for the 5G antenna frame notches, but there could also be new color options besides the current iPad Air‌ space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and blue coats of paint.





New Apple Silicon Mac and a smart monitor





While those are outside of our scope, Apple is expected to announce at least one Mac with its ARM-based processors, as well as announce a new iMac or an all-in-one smart monitor of sorts as a surprise for the audience.





The event's tagline may be referring to exactly that iMac wannabe in the "peek" part as well as the Apple Silicon M-series and newest A15 processors that are expected to play a major role in devices unveiled at the event - that's the "performance" part of the tagline.