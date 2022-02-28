 Leaked images of four new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases appear online - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

Accessories Apple

Leaked images of four new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases appear online

Iskra Petrova
By
0
As many of you may probably know, with the upcoming arrival of Spring, we can expect some new colors for the iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. 9to5Mac reports about four new colors that will reportedly come to the MagSafe silicone case line for the iPhone 13 series.

Four new silicone cases for iPhone 13 are reportedly to come


This information comes from Twitter user Majin Bu, who discovered four new MagSafe silicone cases for phones from the iPhone 13 series. The new colors are bright-looking yellow, dark green, a blue color option, and orange. The leaker has a pretty good record on new collections for cases, so it might be safe to assume we will be seeing those four soon.


Additionally, these spring-inspired colors could make their way onto new Apple Watch bands as well. Usually, Cupertino introduces up to seven new options during a change of season. Additionally to the silicone cases, we expect the company to introduce new leather cases, possibly a new leather MagSafe wallet, alongside the new Apple Watch bands.


As Spring comes, many people start expecting the Apple Spring event. According to analysts and leakers, Cupertino is gearing up to introduce the new iPhone SE 3 during its spring event, a fifth-gen iPad Air with Central Stage, and probably, new Macs.

