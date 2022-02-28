Leaked images of four new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases appear online

Four new silicone cases for iPhone 13 are reportedly to come



This information comes from Twitter user Majin Bu , who discovered four new MagSafe silicone cases for phones from the iPhone 13 series. The new colors are bright-looking yellow, dark green, a blue color option, and orange. The leaker has a pretty good record on new collections for cases, so it might be safe to assume we will be seeing those four soon.





Additionally, these spring-inspired colors could make their way onto new Apple Watch bands as well. Usually, Cupertino introduces up to seven new options during a change of season. Additionally to the silicone cases, we expect the company to introduce new leather cases, possibly a new leather MagSafe wallet, alongside the new Apple Watch bands.





