Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t have a fun earnings call to look forward to next month

Apple
iPhone 16 in different colors
Next month, May 1 to be precise, Apple will hold an earnings call to discuss how the company is performing in the second quarter of 2025. And while analysts expect a sales increase from last year, renowned industry insider Mark Gurman says in his newsletter Power On that it likely won’t be a fun conference for CEO Tim Cook.

This year, though not even half over, has been extremely rocky for companies including Apple. President Donald Trump’s seemingly inconsistent tariff policies have left the global industry quite volatile for the time being. Apple, like other companies, has been trying its best to keep ahead of the unpredictable turmoil.

Tim Cook initially held multiple talks with the president in an effort to have Apple exempted from these tariffs. The company also flew in iPhone inventory Stateside so that it could delay the impacts of tariffs for as long as possible. Lastly Apple is moving production from China entirely for any products that have to be imported into the U.S.

But all of this hasn’t quelled investors’ fears about the future, as evidenced by the fluctuating stock market, and Cook is in for a stressful earnings call.

Video Thumbnail
Apple wants iPhone 16 to be the last Chinese-made iPhone for the U.S. | Video credit — Apple

Tim Cook will have to repeatedly answer questions about the impacts of tariffs on the company’s business and also have to reassure investors that Apple has everything under control. Concerns about the supply chain will also be raised and for good reason: Tim Cook is anxious as iPhone 17 inventory is running into problems.

Supply chain shortages are impacting the iPhone 17. Apple wants to move all iPhone 17 models to 12 GB of RAM this year but the aforementioned shortages may force the company to keep the base model iPhone 17 at 8 GB of RAM. It doesn’t help that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are going for a redesign as the company works on a new model called the iPhone 17 Air.

It’s been a stressful few months for Cook and this earnings call will likely only elevate that stress. Hopefully all of these problems can be put to rest soon and there will be a fixed tariff agreement.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
