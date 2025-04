iPhone models for the U.S. will shift away entirely from Chinese manufacturing

subscription required





President Donald Trump’s blanket enforcement of tariffs was supposed to move manufacturing back to the U.S. But it seems that Apple missed a couple of letters in “Indiana” as the company has decided ) to source all iPhone models for the U.S. from India in the future.India has been manufacturing for Apple for a few years now but iPhone inventory in the U.S. remained vastly Chinese. When Apple flew in iPhone and other devices into the U.S. to stockpile inventory it was thought that this would be the last time a majority of the company’s devices Stateside would be Chinese. It seems that assessment was true, at least for now, as future inventory will be sourced from India instead.India has also been subjected to tariffs but the rates imposed on imports from China are higher than any other region’s. While the Trump administration is handing out exemptions for now the entire situation is too volatile for Apple to continue importing its products from China. There is no telling what the tariff rates will be a year from now and Apple has decided to plan ahead.