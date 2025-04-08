Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple drops a big hint on whether it plans to have consumers pay higher iPhone tariffs

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
PhoneArena's Vic stares at the display of an iPhone 16 Pro Max that he hold in his right hand.
At least for now, before Apple starts importing phones from its Chinese warehouses and pays the new import tax when they land in the U.S., demand for the iPhone in the states has picked up dramatically. A new report from Bloomberg cites Apple Store employees who say that the retail locations in the U.S. were jam-packed over the weekend with consumers looking to price iPhone models before President Donald Trump's tariffs force Apple to make a tough decision.

Apple has a very tough decision to make with one killing the stock and the other hitting customers in their wallets


The tech giant can either decide to commit equity suicide, eat the additional tax, lower its profit margin, and send its stock dropping to prices we haven't seen in years, or pass on the additional cost to consumers. The latter would mean that Apple would have to impose the dreaded price hike on its most important product. Of course, some type of combination is also possible.

Apple Stores have been full of consumers worrying about the impact of Trump&#039;s tariffs on iPhone pricing. | Image credit-Apple - Apple drops a big hint on whether it plans to have consumers pay higher iPhone tariffs
Apple Stores have been full of consumers worrying about the impact of Trump's tariffs on iPhone pricing. | Image credit-Apple

With the president threatening to jack up the tariff on China by an additional 50% (which would take the total amount of the country's import tax to 104%), iPhone prices could triple. And last night China decided to respond with a statement that it will "fight to the end," not exactly the words that someone in the market for a new iPhone wants to hear. Apple Store employees say that customers are worried and are asking questions about the tariffs and iPhone pricing. "Almost every customer asked me if prices were going to go up soon," said one.

This time of the year is considered a slow season for iPhone sales. That makes the frenetic actions of shoppers inside U.S. Apple Stores seem even stranger than they appear. Even consumers who were holding off the purchases of their next iPhone until September when the iPhone 17 line is released are deciding to buy an iPhone 16 model now before prices rise.

For its part, for three days during the last week of March, Apple flew five planes full of iPhones from China and India to the U.S. This news came from senior Indian officials who told the Times of India. The same story in that publication states that Apple has no plans to raise iPhone prices in India or in any other market due to the tariffs. Of course, should we see Trump raise tariffs to even higher levels, Apple might not be able to hold that line.

Apple could be forced to squeeze suppliers


To beat the imposition of higher import taxes in the U.S. as ordered by President Trump, Apple has been moving iPhone inventory out of China and India to the United States. This stockpiling is actually the reason why Apple is able to keep prices at current levels since the units arrived in the U.S. before Wednesday, April 9th when the 34% tariff on Chinese imports kicks in. As we noted earlier in this article, there could be an additional 50% tacked on unless China reverses the 34% tariff it placed on U.S. imports into the country. Trump has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on imports to the U.S. from India which also starts April 9th.

At this point, all we can say is that if you are thinking about buying an iPhone you might want to make the purchase now before all current inventory in the U.S. is exhausted. At that point, when this stockpile is replenished, the new tariffs will be charged on those handsets. 

There is a major indication that Apple plans to eat most or all of the additional tariffs charged on iPhone shipments to the U.S. Bloomberg has reported that to reduce the cost of building an iPhone to keep its profit margin high, Apple might be forced to squeeze its suppliers to lower the prices that they are charged for components. If this is legit and Apple is working to prop up iPhone profit margins, it suggests that the company plans on paying most of the additional tax itself.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless