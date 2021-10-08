Apple called out by Epic Games' Tim Sweeney again, this time for ads on the iPhone Services page

Tim Sweeney calls out Apple on another anti-competitive behavior

He criticizes the ads for Apple Music, placed on the Settings page of the iPhone, and states this place isn't available to other competing services such as Spotify or Sound Cloud. This change was also noticed by some iOS 15 users: the ads appear above the settings themselves, just below a person's Apple ID. It seems the advertised services are personalized to the owner of the iPhone.







Epic's ongoing battle with Apple