Epic Games pays $6 million of unpaid "Apple Tax" to Apple after court ruling

Epic has now paid $6 million of the so-called 'Apple Tax' to Apple

However, Epic Games doesn't feel like it has won, and its CEO stated earlier that the ruling wasn't a win for developers or for consumers. Additionally, he stated the Fortnite game will be returning to the iOS App Store when Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple's in-app payment.







Epic has paid Apple $6,000,000 as ordered by the court. pic.twitter.com/trulCfjE9S — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 13, 2021



It was a long legal battle between Epic and Apple

