Apple Pay and iPhone NFC restrictions can get Apple fined by the European Commission

Apple Pay and iPhone NFC restrictions can get Apple fined by the European Commission0
Fines for anticompetitive behavior with Apple Pay and NFC against Apple are being finalized
The investigation has been going on since last year when the EC antitrust regulators have focused on Apple Pay and the iPhone's NFC chip that makes contactless payments possible and began to scrutinize the practice. What the commission started investigating, in the beginning, was whether Apple unfairly locked out other contactless payment services by restricting the use of the NFC chip inside iPhones.
The report from the EC states that Apple will get charged for "anti-competitive practices related to its NFC chip technology", but the exact details are still unclear. It is possible these charges could force Apple to "open up its mobile payment system to rivals".
The EU competition enforcer is currently drafting a statement of objections that will express the concerns. The document is expected to be sent to Apple next year.
Apple has been opening up access to the NFC chip in iPhones in recent years; however, third-party contactless payment systems have had a hard time in comparison to Apple Pay integration with iOS, so this could have been an issue for antitrust regulators. The way that the NFC chip in an iPhone works seems to give an advantage to Apple Pay which antitrust regulators do not like. For example, when an iPhone comes near to an NFC reader, the Wallet and Apple Pay interface is immediately automatically shown, something third-party systems cannot do on the iPhone.
Apple has breached anti-competitive laws in the EU before
Earlier this year, the European Commission concluded in another investigation (this one is a preliminary conclusion at the moment, not a final decision, so keep that in mind) that Apple is indeed in breach of anti-competitive laws. More precisely, the investigation here was about Apple Music and music streaming services, and whether Apple was favoring its own solution on iPhones and thus making it harder for third-party music streaming services to compete.
The aforementioned preliminary conclusion does not impose any fines or regulations yet, as it is not final. The next step is for the commission to review the case with Apple.
In this case, after the period of reviewing it with Apple, the commission will decide whether to proceed with formal charges. If found in breach of competition law, the EC can force Apple to change the rules of the App Store or pay a fine for past offenses, which can go up to 10% of annual revenue.
It is not only Apple that the EC is investigating for breaching competitive laws. Under investigation are also other tech giants such as Google, and even Amazon (for anti-competitiveness in the smart home market). The EC is also investigating the voice assistants on devices from Apple, Google, and Amazon, for the same issues.