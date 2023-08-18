Apple's brand-new Beats Studio Buds+ deliver top-notch noise cancelling on the cheap in hot new deal





The Studio Buds+ are a perfect example of a value-for-money champion, normally fetching an extremely reasonable $169.95 a pair and somehow going for 40 bucks less than that right now at Woot.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Black Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $40 off (24%) $129 95 $169 95 Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Multiple Colors $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon









This time around, however, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, which of course include a full 1-year Apple warranty, making a direct Amazon.com purchase completely unnecessary at the moment. That is, if you can "settle" for a "standard" black color option rather than a decidedly eye-catching and unconventional transparent version.





You can also always opt for the non-Plus Beats Studio Buds, which Amazon continues to sell at 50 bucks under their $149.95 list price in a wide range of paint jobs... with a significantly less impressive spec sheet.





The slightly costlier and much newer Studio Buds+ come with vastly improved active noise cancellation technology, mind you, as well as considerably larger microphones for even crisper and clearer voice calls.





The overall sound quality and even the battery life are also upgraded, making these puppies objectively better than the AirPods 3 and more or less just as good as the AirPods Pro 2 . Are they the best of the best wireless earbuds available today? That's not an easy title to bestow in such a crowded and incredibly competitive industry, but they're definitely up there with the top contenders in terms of quality/price ratio.