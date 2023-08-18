Apple's brand-new Beats Studio Buds+ deliver top-notch noise cancelling on the cheap in hot new deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Apple isn't exactly known for pricing its (own-label) products very aggressively or even competitively in the grand scheme of things, Beats-branded earbuds and headphones are often the exception to that rule, going up against their rivals from companies like Samsung, Sony, or Jabra on affordability as well as features and capabilities.
The Studio Buds+ are a perfect example of a value-for-money champion, normally fetching an extremely reasonable $169.95 a pair and somehow going for 40 bucks less than that right now at Woot.
Despite only being a few months old, these noise-cancelling bad boys have already been sold at an even lower price than $129.95 by the same Amazon-owned e-tailer a couple of weeks back in "grade A" refurbished condition.
This time around, however, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, which of course include a full 1-year Apple warranty, making a direct Amazon.com purchase completely unnecessary at the moment. That is, if you can "settle" for a "standard" black color option rather than a decidedly eye-catching and unconventional transparent version.
You can also always opt for the non-Plus Beats Studio Buds, which Amazon continues to sell at 50 bucks under their $149.95 list price in a wide range of paint jobs... with a significantly less impressive spec sheet.
The slightly costlier and much newer Studio Buds+ come with vastly improved active noise cancellation technology, mind you, as well as considerably larger microphones for even crisper and clearer voice calls.
The overall sound quality and even the battery life are also upgraded, making these puppies objectively better than the AirPods 3 and more or less just as good as the AirPods Pro 2. Are they the best of the best wireless earbuds available today? That's not an easy title to bestow in such a crowded and incredibly competitive industry, but they're definitely up there with the top contenders in terms of quality/price ratio.
