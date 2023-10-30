Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Upcoming event
Apple's Scary Fast event is coming up!
Oct 30, Mon, 19:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Black Friday is (nearly) here, and Apple's Beats Studio Pro headphones are again heavily discounted

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is (nearly) here, and Apple's Beats Studio Pro headphones are again heavily discounted
While it's become a pretty regular occurrence for retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to kick off Black Friday and Black Friday-style sales on a lot of popular tech products well in advance of Thanksgiving in recent years, it's quite unusual to see an Apple-made device (or accessory) sold at a huge 43 percent discount just a few months after its commercial debut. 

Believe it or not, that's exactly what Beats Studio Pro shoppers are being treated to right now, and what's even more astonishing to consider is that these bad boys have actually been marked down lower than that a few weeks back. Amazon's incredible 49 percent discount was initially available exclusively for Prime members, expanding to everyone... for a very short time after the end of the e-commerce giant's big Prime Day fall festival.

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

It's obviously impossible to know if that absolutely bonkers deal will ever return, when, and for how long, so if you want to be sure you'll get your hands on some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones around at one of their best possible prices before Christmas, it might be smart to take advantage of Amazon or Best Buy's current 43 percent discount.

This is good for a grand total of four color options and it doesn't require any jumping through hoops or meeting special conditions of any sort. All you need to do is hurry, because these early Black Friday 2023 promotions may not last long either.

The surprisingly affordable (especially by Apple standards) Studio Pro are amazingly equipped with a lot of the same state-of-the-art technologies and features of the considerably costlier (and older) AirPods Max, including personalized spatial audio, top-notch active noise cancellation, and Transparency Mode.

What's positively mind-blowing is that Apple's cheaper over-ear headphones also come with much better battery life, promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 40 hours (!!!) between charges. The Beats Studio Pro are compatible and designed to work nicely with both iPhones and Android handsets as well, but naturally, they're not quite as advanced as the AirPods Max in all departments, lacking for instance the latter's powerful Apple H1 chip. All in all, however, their value for money is simply unrivaled at the time of this writing, and that goes for high-end headphones from Sony or Bose too.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless