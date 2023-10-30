Black Friday is (nearly) here, and Apple's Beats Studio Pro headphones are again heavily discounted





Believe it or not, that's exactly what Beats Studio Pro shoppers are being treated to right now, and what's even more astonishing to consider is that these bad boys have actually been marked down lower than that a few weeks back. Amazon's incredible 49 percent discount was initially available exclusively for Prime members expanding to everyone ... for a very short time after the end of the e-commerce giant's big Prime Day fall festival.

It's obviously impossible to know if that absolutely bonkers deal will ever return, when, and for how long, so if you want to be sure you'll get your hands on some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones around at one of their best possible prices before Christmas, it might be smart to take advantage of Amazon or Best Buy's current 43 percent discount.





This is good for a grand total of four color options and it doesn't require any jumping through hoops or meeting special conditions of any sort. All you need to do is hurry, because these early Black Friday 2023 promotions may not last long either.





The surprisingly affordable (especially by Apple standards) Studio Pro are amazingly equipped with a lot of the same state-of-the-art technologies and features of the considerably costlier (and older) AirPods Max , including personalized spatial audio, top-notch active noise cancellation, and Transparency Mode.





What's positively mind-blowing is that Apple's cheaper over-ear headphones also come with much better battery life, promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 40 hours (!!!) between charges. The Beats Studio Pro are compatible and designed to work nicely with both iPhones and Android handsets as well, but naturally, they're not quite as advanced as the AirPods Max in all departments, lacking for instance the latter's powerful Apple H1 chip. All in all, however, their value for money is simply unrivaled at the time of this writing, and that goes for high-end headphones from Sony or Bose too.