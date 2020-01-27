Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro hit yet another new all-time low price with 90-day warranty
On top of that, however, you can shave another 15 percent off the already reduced price of the refurbished, "grade A" earbuds, bringing the total savings up to almost 132 bucks, or roughly 53 percent off the $250 MSRP of these excellent Apple-made accessories for iPhones and Android handsets. All you have to do is add them to your cart.
VIPOutlet, which maintains a decent 96.6 percent positive feedback score based on a grand total of nearly 100,000 customer reviews from the last 12 months alone, will include a 90-day warranty with every "like-new" pair of Powerbeats Pro you'll be ordering for free expedited shipping across the nation. In addition to working flawlessly, the true wireless earbuds on sale here are said to exhibit no "cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age."
The only downside is you need to settle for a black model at $118.15, while the list of features is pretty dreamy as far as low-cost AirPods alternatives go, including a very comfortable fit, flawless connectivity, superb audio quality, absolutely stellar battery life, and a resistance to both water and sweat that makes these babies ideal for an extended indoor or outdoor workout session.
