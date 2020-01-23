Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
That's obviously because the Apple-made Beats Powerbeats Pro are significantly costlier than your average AirPods alternative, making the Cupertino-based tech giant way more money than Samsung, for instance, earns from its Galaxy Buds. But unlike Apple's market-leading AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro can routinely be purchased at substantial discounts from major authorized retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.
The latter has all four color options of these sporty true wireless headphones on sale at a lower than ever price of $129.99 a pair, which represents a massive $120 off the $249.99 MSRP. That's a whopping 48 percent markdown, but it's important to highlight these are not brand-new units we're talking about here. Instead, you're looking at Geek Squad certified refurbished accessories, which essentially means Best Buy's team of experts and technicians vouches for the full functionality and like-new aspect of the heavily discounted Powerbeats Pros.
Rigorously inspected to ensure the "highest performance and quality standards" are met, as well as thoroughly cleaned and restored to their original factory settings, the $130 true wireless earbuds should also come with a 90-day warranty, even though Best Buy doesn't explicitly mention that on the official product webpage.
Available in black, "ivory", "navy", and "moss" hues, the Powerbeats Pro make no compromises when it comes to both audio quality and battery life while promising to provide "lightweight comfort and stability." Compared to the AirPods Pro, these bad boys don't have active noise cancellation technology or a wireless charging case going for them, but incredibly enough, the Powerbeats Pro can last twice as long as their "cousins" on a single charge.
You'll want to pull the trigger as soon as possible if you don't mind getting these ultra-affordable babies in refurbished condition, as Best Buy's killer deal will expire at the end of the day.
