Accessories Apple Deals Wearables Audio

Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at an amazing price in a single color

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 03, 2020, 4:06 AM
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at an amazing price in a single color
With four snazzy new color variants of the Powerbeats Pro launching in just a few days, we can't think of a much better time than now to purchase these sporty Apple-made true wireless earbuds... in one of four existing paint jobs.

That's because you'd probably expect the black, ivory, navy, and moss flavors to be cheaper than ever with arguably prettier pink, yellow, blue, and red models right around the corner, which is unfortunately not entirely true. In fact, Apple, Beats, Amazon, and most authorized third-party retailers are currently charging the full list price of 250 bucks for a brand-new pair after repeatedly dropping that to $200 in the last few months.

Meanwhile, Best Buy will still let you save $50, but only if you purchase the "totally wireless high-performance earphones" together with an Apple Watch. Alternatively, you can take your savings all the way up to $110 for a limited time if you don't have a problem settling for refurbished units.

Check out the deal here



We're not talking about just any type of refurb sold by some no-name company on eBay, but rather Best Buy's own Geek Squad-cleared certified refurbished audio accessories, thoroughly, "painstakingly, and lovingly tested" to prove they pretty much look as good and work as well as new. 

If you have just $139.99 to spend, you should also keep in mind you'll need to settle for a pair of moss-colored Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds, with the black model fetching $169.99 at the time of this writing and navy and ivory versions available for $179.99 and $189.99 respectively. 

Best Buy is also listing the moss deal as a one-day-only affair, which brings back the memory of an even greater such promotion from January. In case you're wondering, no, the Powerbeats Pro do not come with AirPods Pro-rivaling noise cancellation technology, but they do offer "lightweight comfort" and pretty much unrivaled stability thanks to their adjustable earhooks, not to mention sweat and water resistance, Fast Fuel functionality, and an impressive 9 hours of battery life you can boost to "more than" 24 hours with the help of a charging case included as standard.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 20h 25minHurry and get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and a case or dock at a crazy low price
Popular stories
T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts
Popular stories
Amazon has Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at an excellent discount
Popular stories
Apple's fully unlocked iPhone XS Max is on sale at massive discounts in brand-new condition
Popular stories
Amazon brings the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ back down to its all-time low price
Popular stories
Expires in - 3w 2dWithings offers sweet discounts on various Steel HR smartwatch models

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless