Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at an amazing price in a single color
We're not talking about just any type of refurb sold by some no-name company on eBay, but rather Best Buy's own Geek Squad-cleared certified refurbished audio accessories, thoroughly, "painstakingly, and lovingly tested" to prove they pretty much look as good and work as well as new.
If you have just $139.99 to spend, you should also keep in mind you'll need to settle for a pair of moss-colored Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds, with the black model fetching $169.99 at the time of this writing and navy and ivory versions available for $179.99 and $189.99 respectively.
Best Buy is also listing the moss deal as a one-day-only affair, which brings back the memory of an even greater such promotion from January. In case you're wondering, no, the Powerbeats Pro do not come with AirPods Pro-rivaling noise cancellation technology, but they do offer "lightweight comfort" and pretty much unrivaled stability thanks to their adjustable earhooks, not to mention sweat and water resistance, Fast Fuel functionality, and an impressive 9 hours of battery life you can boost to "more than" 24 hours with the help of a charging case included as standard.