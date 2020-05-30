Powerbeats Pro will be available in four more colors

Apple-owned Beats has revealed four new colors for the Powerbeats Pro . The hearables were released around a year ago.



The true wireless earbuds were previously available in the serious-looking hues Ivory, Black, Navy, and Moss.



The new summery colors include Cloud Pink, Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, and Lava Red.



Internals of new color variants of the Powerbeats Pro haven't been updated





A paint job is all these new models have received. The specs remain unchanged from last year. Highlights include up to 9 hours of playback time, sweat and water resistance, and secure-fit earhooks



They also offer noise isolation and are underpinned by the same chip as the AirPods Pro-the H1. It provides stable connectivity and Hey Siri functionality.



The sizable charging case still comes in the color back. It prolongs listening time to more than 24 hours. 5 minutes of fast charging gives the buds 1.5 hours of playback. Wireless charging is not supported, which could be a downer for some.



Unsurprisingly, the price remains the same at $250. And unlike the gaming group FaZe Clan, which was treated to a special delivery of the new variants in honor of its 10-year anniversary, the rest of us will have to order ours on Apple's official website. They can also be had via authorized retailers.







The new Powerbeats Pro are dropping on June 9.