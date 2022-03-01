 Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro get their highest discount yet in two colors - PhoneArena

Deals

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro get their highest discount yet in two colors

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro get their highest discount yet in two colors
If you're a hardcore Apple fan fully committed to the company's engrossing ecosystem, you might find it virtually impossible to even consider a non-AirPods pair of true wireless earbuds for your next purchase.

But while the Cupertino-based tech giant holds a commanding lead over this fast-growing market under its own name, another major audio brand also happens to be owned by Apple. We're obviously talking about Beats, whose increasingly popular AirPods alternatives are sometimes promoted alongside top-shelf Android handsets in addition to iPhones.

Unveiled with little to no fanfare just four months ago, the Beats Fit Pro are undoubtedly the brand's greatest true wireless earbuds yet, offering the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology as the hugely successful AirPods Pro at a lower price.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, Black

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, White

$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Said $199.99 MSRP is naturally rarely marked down in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, but refurbished units are actually an entirely different story. The latest refurb deal comes from Best Buy, improving on the same retailer's previous such offer, as well as a $60 discount available at Woot a couple of weeks back.

Otherwise put, you're looking at a new record low price of $129.99 for "certified refurbished" Beats Fit Pro units in black and white colors, while "sage gray" and purple flavors are currently on sale at $139.99 a pair.

Technically, Best Buy's newest hot deal doesn't have an expiration date explicitly listed, but something tells us the retailer may not be able to satisfy your demand for long with presumably limited refurbished inventory.

Apart from premium ANC functionality, the Beats Fit Pro unsurprisingly have a great... fit going for them, promising all-day comfort and flexibility during your most intense workouts while keeping your tunes going for up to six hours themselves, bumping up that endurance score to around 24 hours when taking their bundled charging case into consideration, resisting sweat with an IPX4 rating, and last but certainly not least, delivering powerful, clear, and balanced sound. What more could you possibly ask for at only 130 bucks... and up?

