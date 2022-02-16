 Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a killer price with full warranty included - PhoneArena

Deals

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a killer price with full warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a killer price with full warranty included
After unveiling the highly anticipated non-Pro AirPods 3 sans active noise cancellation back in October 2021, Apple pretty much caught the entire tech world off guard just a few weeks later with the surprising launch of the premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

These flexible and (allegedly) comfortable bad boys do integrate state-of-the-art ANC technology, thus rivaling the aging AirPods Pro directly and providing a great new alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro while we continue to wait for the 2022 arrival of the AirPods Pro 2.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

At $200 a pair, the Fit Pro were pretty competitively priced right off the bat, but if you hurry, you can now spend much less than that without cutting many corners or making any major compromises. Yes, Woot has the black and white models on sale for just $139.99 at the time of this writing in "grade A" refurbished condition. 

While a $60 discount may not sound mind-blowing for a refurb, these particular refurbs are backed by a full 1-year warranty (albeit one provided by eReplacements rather than Apple or Beats), which essentially guarantees "like-new" functionality.

Although there's really no way to avoid a certain degree of cosmetic damage when selling these types of products, Woot would like you to know that's "minimal" and "not noticeable at arm's length" in this case. Put simply, the heavily discounted Beats Fit Pro units on offer here should look almost as good and behave just as well as brand-new buds available elsewhere at their full $200 price.

Given the relatively young age of the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, we highly doubt Woot has a lot of refurbished units in stock, so there's a very good chance this killer new deal will expire earlier than March 2.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy is currently selling the Fit Pro in "certified refurbished" condition at $159.99 and up, which means Woot's promo has no worthy rival whatsoever. The buds themselves are pretty hard to rival in terms of their ergonomic design, active noise cancellation, overall audio performance, connectivity, convenience, and battery life.

