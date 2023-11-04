Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Apple Arcade gets a bunch of cozy games just in time for the holidays

Apple Games
@cosminvasile
Apple Arcade gets a bunch of cozy games just in time for the holidays
Apple Arcade has slowly become one of the best subscription services in the mobile gaming world. Google and Netflix offer similar services, although the latter allows subscribers of its streaming business to play mobile games for free.

Despite the fact that it increased prices of its service across the board, Apple Arcade’s annual plan remained untouched, so you can still get it for just $50 per year, which is a great deal considering the number of great titles that hit the service every month.

November is no exception when it comes to the quality of the game coming to Apple Arcade. For the entire month of November and the beginning December, Apple Arcade subscribers are treated with some great cozy games, including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Football Manager 2024, Sony Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.



The first game to join Apple Arcade this month is Knotwords. The brainteaser and logic puzzle game created by indie developer Zach Gage will be released on November 3. Football Manager 2024 might not sound that cozy on paper, but this is one of the most addictive football simulation games out there. Expect this one to arrive on November 6, followed by Downwell on November 17, an arcade title.

If you’re into cooking game, you’ll be happy to know that Delicious – Miracle of Life joins Apple Arcade on November 24. Finally, the beginning of December will be pretty busy for Apple Arcade subscribers, as four games are scheduled to be added to the service: Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzles & Dragons, and Turmoil.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Arcade gets a bunch of cozy games just in time for the holidays
Apple Arcade gets a bunch of cozy games just in time for the holidays
You can still save big on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) at these merchants
You can still save big on a brand-new Motorola Edge (2022) at these merchants
YouTube launches new features for teens’ protection
YouTube launches new features for teens’ protection
Apple's extended return policy in force for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more
Apple's extended return policy in force for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more
iPhone SE 4: Proving one iPhone camera is better than four Android cameras - can Apple pull it off?
iPhone SE 4: Proving one iPhone camera is better than four Android cameras - can Apple pull it off?
Vivo’s upcoming flagship gets its insides revealed thanks to recent benchmark
Vivo’s upcoming flagship gets its insides revealed thanks to recent benchmark
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless