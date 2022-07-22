 These 15 Apple Arcade games will vanish soon - PhoneArena
These 15 Apple Arcade games will vanish soon

Apple Games
These 15 Apple Arcade games will vanish soon
Apple Arcade is adding new games every month but did you know that the gaming service will soon start to remove titles from your subscriptions? As it turns out, Apple plans to start retiring games - there’s a new “Leaving Arcade Soon” section, and currently there are 15 games waiting to be axed.

Games leaving Apple Arcade:

  • Projection: First Light
  • Lifeslide
  • Various Daylife
  • EarthNight
  • Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
  • Over the Alps
  • Dread Nautical
  • Cardpocalypse
  • Towaga: Among Shadows
  • Dead End Job
  • Don’t Bug Me!
  • Spelldrifter
  • Spidersaurs
  • Explottens
  • BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

There’s no exact date given but if you dig deep into Apple’s support pages, you’ll find an explanation of what happens when a game is ditched from the service. Apparently, if you’ve downloaded the game prior to it leaving Arcade, you’ll be able to play it for two more weeks.

After that period, or if you try to launch a game that’s no longer available, you’ll get a “No Longer Available” message. It’s a strange policy but a MacRumors source sheds some light on the scheme. According to this inside source, Apple Arcade signed three-year contracts with game developers back in 2019, when the service was taking off.

Now, some of these contracts are running out and some of them won’t be renewed, prompting the current situation (Given the fact that Apple Arcade launched in September, the due date of these “games leaving Arcade” should be September 2022). Fret not, these developers might want to make their games available on the App Store instead, so not all is lost.

