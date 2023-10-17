Netflix expected to launch new mobile games based on hit TV shows

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Netflix promised to invest a large amount of resources in gaming and up until now the company kept its word. In the next several months, Netflix subscribers will be able to download and play mobile games based on some of the streaming service’s most popular TV shows, including Squid Game and Wednesday.

People familiar with Netflix’s gaming plans told The Wall Street Journal that the company is also looking to ink partnership to bring mobile games based on Extraction, as well as Sherlock Holmes and Black Mirror series to its platform.

The report claims that these new mobile games should be released over the next several months. In addition, Netflix will continue to license popular games like Bloons TD 6 and Classic Solitaire.

Rumor has it that Netflix even negotiated with Take Two for a license agreement that would bring the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise to its game streaming service. No word on how discussions ended though, or if negotiations are still ongoing.

Unfortunately, not many people know about Netflix’s library of mobile games, and even fewer actually play them. According to app tracker Apptopia, Netflix games have been downloaded 70 million times, but only 1 percent of Netflix’s 238 million subscribers are actually playing these games daily.

Despite being a huge industry, Netflix is struggling to convince its customers to play its mobile games, even though they’re completely free as long as you’re subscribed to the streaming service.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming titles will change the perception of Netflix’s subscribers and convince them to spend some of their free time playing the company’s mobile games.
