Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ get more expensive

In an unsurprising move, Apple confirmed this week that it has increased the prices of three of its subscription-based services: Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple TV+.

In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple didn’t really offer any reason for the price hikes, but it’s probably related to global inflation. Not to mention that just about every streaming service in the United States announced price increases in the last couple of months.

[We are] focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.


That being said, if you’re living in the United States, here is how much you’ll have to pay for either of the three services mentioned above:

  • Apple TV+: $9.99 per month (was $6.99)
  • Apple Arcade: $6.99 per month (was $4.99)
  • Apple News+: $12.99 per month (was $9.99)

It’s also worth mentioning that customers who’d rather subscribe to Apple TV+ on an annual basis will now have to pay $99 per year instead of just $69.

Customers who are paying for all three services via the Apple One bundle are not excluded from the price increases. All Apple One bundles are now more expensive as you can see below:

  • Individual: $19.95 per month (was $16.95)
  • Family: $25.95 per month (was $22.95)
  • Premier: $37.95 per month (was $32.95)

If you’re living in Europe, MacGeneration has all the new prices for Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple TV+. The price changes should take effect immediately for new customers, while current subscribers will have 30 more days to decide whether or not they wish to continue to pay for any of Apple’s services.
