Apple AR headset to enter mass production in Q2 2022, hit shelves months later
Apple's first AR headset could be announced as soon as next year
Production of the headset will precede an official release in the second half of next year. Both the mass production and launch timelines hint at a potential announcement during WWDC 2022 next June.
The AR headset, which recently completed the second phase of prototype testing, is also expected to support VR tech in some capacity, so it should be branded as a mixed reality headset.
Apple’s first AR device is expected to be positioned as a high-end product with a visor-like design and up to 15 cameras. Industry sources point to the presence of a custom 5-nanometer chipset and the need for a wireless iPhone connection too.
For reference, the latest iPhone 13 models sold more than twice as much on the first day of pre-orders in China alone. Shipping north of 2 million units in the AR headset world is still impressive though.