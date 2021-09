Apple AR headset to enter mass production in Q2 2022, hit shelves months later

Bloomberg

Production of the headset will precede an official release in the second half of next year. Both the mass production and launch timelines hint at a potential announcement during WWDC 2022 next June.That, in turn, falls in line with previous reporting from, which stated earlier this year that Apple hopes to unveil its next major product during an in-person event with media.The AR headset , which recently completed the second phase of prototype testing, is also expected to support VR tech in some capacity, so it should be branded as a mixed reality headset.Apple’s first AR device is expected to be positioned as a high-end product with a visor-like design and up to 15 cameras. Industry sources point to the presence of a custom 5-nanometer chipset and the need for a wireless iPhone connection too.Today’s report hints at a $2,000 price tag, a little lower than the $3,000 price that was rumored earlier this year. With that in mind, Apple’s likely aiming to ship between 2 million and 2.5 million units each year.For reference, the latest iPhone 13 models sold more than twice as much on the first day of pre-orders in China alone. Shipping north of 2 million units in the AR headset world is still impressive though.