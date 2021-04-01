Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple

Apple aiming to announce mixed reality headset in 'next several months'

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 01, 2021, 4:50 AM
The Apple Watch debuted in September 2014 and AirPods hit shelves in December 2016. Since then, Apple has avoided entering major new product categories, but in the near future, that could change.

Apple's AR/VR headset to debut in the 'next several months'


Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed in a newsletter that Apple is aiming to announce a mixed reality headset in the ‘next several months,’ ahead of the rumored release at some point in 2022.

There’s no denying that Apple’s recent all-digital press events have been a success, but the first-ever Apple AR/VR headset is an important product for the long-term. So Apple hopes to unveil it to the world at an in-person event if possible.

Real-world events, as Gurman points out, mean the Silicon Valley-based company can have its valuable employees in the same room as key developers, partners, and media during and after the announcement.

There’s no word on when the mixed reality headset event will take place, but Gurman notes that in-person events are expected to return starting early 2022. That suggests an announcement at the Spring 2022 event or WWDC 2022 could be on the cards.

What will the Apple mixed reality headset offer?


Apple’s first AR/VR product will be high-end and target a ‘niche’ audience. A lengthy report published by The Information in February mentioned a $3,000 price point and 8K displays, in addition to advanced eye-tracking.

The product should resemble a visor that has swappable fabric headbands. It could end up weighing less than an iPhone too, at under 150g. To easily control it, Apple might fit the headset with an Apple Watch-like crown.

