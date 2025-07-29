$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

CPU on the current iPhone line performs 385 times better than the one that powered first iPhone

Cumulative improvement in CPU performance from OG iPhone to iPhone 17 could hit 500x.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors iPhone
The iconuic Apple logo is seen on a column in a building at Apple Park.
The iPhone has undoubtedly come a long way since it was first released more than five years ago. There is no question that the world changed with the launch of the iPhone on June 29, 2007. As the proud owner of the OG iPhone in 2007, I could see that once Apple replaced the iPhone's connectivity with AT&T's slow-as-molasses EDGE with cutting-edge 3G speeds, the device would become a mobile monster.

As years go by, Apple's A-series application processors get more powerful and energy-efficient


Things were so slow with EDGE connectivity that the only way to watch a YouTube video clearly was when you could find a Wi-Fi connection around you. Even worse, if you were using the Safari browser, you could not make or receive a call at the same time. If someone tried to call you while you were checking out the New York Times website, for example, your incoming calls went right to voicemail. In the case of an emergency, that is not good.

Placeholder image for the Apple A18 Pro AP.
The A18 Pro powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit-Apple

Since the release of the OG iPhone, Apple has greatly improved the battery capacity from 1400mAh to 4685mAh (with the iPhone 16 Pro Max). The OG iPhone was also equipped with 128MB of RAM compared to 8GB on all iPhone 16 models (for Apple Intelligence purposes). The rear camera on the OG iPhone was 2MP compared to the 48MP Wide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max (along with the 48MP Ultra-wide camera and the 12MP Telephoto camera).

What about the processor? The original iPhone was powered by an ARM11-based SoC from Samsung with a clock speed of 412MHz. For the iPhone 3GS released in 2009, Apple used an ARM Cortex-A8 core Samsung CPU (APL0298C05). Apple moved to a 64-bit architecture for the first time with the A7 chipset used to power the iPhone 5S in 2013. The chip was built by Samsung. The next year, Apple made a shift to TSMC for the A8 chipset used on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. This SoC was built on TSMC's 20nm process node.

The A9 was a bit unusual since both Samsung and TSMC built the chipset for Apple. The latter built it on its 16nm process node while Samsung used its 14nm process. Despite Samsung's use of a slightly more advanced process node, one benchmark test revealed that TSMC's version of the A9 SoC provided iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users as much as two additional hours of battery life. 

This led to the so-called "Chipgate" scandal, and some of those buying new iPhones were demanding a model using TSMC's chipset. We even showed you how to determine which SoC was inside your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus. Apple said the actual variation in battery life between the two chipsets was 2%-3% in TSMC's favor and this was actually backed up by benchmark tests.

From the OG iPhone to iPhone 16 line, iPhone CPUs have had a 384.9x increase in performance


According to Japanese tech blog PC Watch, using Geekbench to monitor the performance of iPhone CPUs, starting with the OG model in 2007, there is an annual improvement rate of 40%. Overall, from the OG iPhone to the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone CPU has increased in performance by 384.9x. With the improvements we could see with the A19/A19 Pro application processors, the improvement from the OG iPhone to the latest iPhone series could take the improvement to 500x or higher.

Does Apple design the best APs for smartphones?

Vote View Result

The A19/A19 Pro will both be built using TSMC's third-generation 3nm process node. Next year's A20 application processor should be the first A-series chips built by TSMC using its 2nm process node. As the process node gets smaller, so does the size of the transistors used on a chip. That increases the transistor density, which measures the number of transistors that can be packed into a specific area of a chip. This number is expressed as millions of transistors per square millimeter (MTx/mm²).

Recommended Stories
A higher transistor density means a chip is, in theory, more powerful and energy efficient than chips with a lower transistor density. After 2nm, TSMC is expected to start mass production of 1.4nm chips during the second half of 2028.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless