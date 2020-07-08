Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case go back down to their lowest price ever





Of course, official Apple Store deals are generally harder to come by than Bigfoot sightings, so bargain hunters have to instead rely on the occasional generosity of authorized third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or major US carriers like Verizon



The best marked-down option available at the time of this writing is undoubtedly the non-Pro variant bundled with a wireless charging case, which Amazon charges $49.02 less than the usual price of $199. If the discount itself or discounted price sounds familiar, that's probably because the e-commerce giant ran an identical sale a few months back . And yes, in case you're wondering, the second-gen AirPods have never been cheaper, either before or after this previous deal we're talking about here.





Just like back in April, we don't expect the hot new promo to last long, and even though the upgraded AirPods are unlikely to cost $199 again in the near future, they could go up to a slightly higher price of 160 or 170 bucks any day now.



If you want to spend even less, the second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case included are obviously cheaper, fetching $20 less than their $159 MSRP. Granted, that's not exactly an earth-shattering discount, with this particular model occasionally sold at an extra $10 markdown in recent weeks.



Charging case aside, of course, the two variants are identical, sharing an Apple H1 chip, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, and up to five hours of battery life you can easily bump up to an endurance rating of "more than 24 hours."



The same cannot be said about the high-end AirPods Pro , which come with Active Noise Cancellation technology and a sweat-resistant design, costing $15 less than their regular price of $249, which is also far from a mind-blowing deal. Don't forget about AppleCare+ coverage, which can be purchased directly from Amazon without impacting your AirPods or AirPods Pro savings in any way.




