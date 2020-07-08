Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case go back down to their lowest price ever
The best marked-down option available at the time of this writing is undoubtedly the non-Pro variant bundled with a wireless charging case, which Amazon charges $49.02 less than the usual price of $199. If the discount itself or discounted price sounds familiar, that's probably because the e-commerce giant ran an identical sale a few months back. And yes, in case you're wondering, the second-gen AirPods have never been cheaper, either before or after this previous deal we're talking about here.
If you want to spend even less, the second-gen AirPods with a standard wired charging case included are obviously cheaper, fetching $20 less than their $159 MSRP. Granted, that's not exactly an earth-shattering discount, with this particular model occasionally sold at an extra $10 markdown in recent weeks.
Charging case aside, of course, the two variants are identical, sharing an Apple H1 chip, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, and up to five hours of battery life you can easily bump up to an endurance rating of "more than 24 hours."
The same cannot be said about the high-end AirPods Pro, which come with Active Noise Cancellation technology and a sweat-resistant design, costing $15 less than their regular price of $249, which is also far from a mind-blowing deal. Don't forget about AppleCare+ coverage, which can be purchased directly from Amazon without impacting your AirPods or AirPods Pro savings in any way.