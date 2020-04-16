Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Amazon has all 2019 Apple AirPods variants on sale at hard-to-beat prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 16, 2020
If you're having trouble choosing the ideal AirPods variant to fit your needs (and your budget) right now, Amazon might be able to help you make up your mind with a few new deals. As you probably already know, Apple released not one but two different sequels to the world's most popular true wireless earbuds in 2019, and the non-Pro model is available with or without a wireless charging case.

We don't have to tell you which of those two sub-variants is more expensive, normally costing a whopping $199, but for a no doubt limited time only, the world's number one e-tailer is letting you save a substantial 50 bucks on the second-gen Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case included. That brings these bad boys below the $159 list price of the same earbuds sold alongside a more conventional wired charging case.

Naturally, that means Amazon is selling the 2019-released "regular" AirPods with a regular charging case bundled in at a discount too, although you're merely looking at 20 bucks slashed off the aforementioned $159 MSRP at the time of this writing. That arguably makes the wireless charging case bundle the much better deal, bringing the already immensely popular product down to a new all-time low price.

Meanwhile, the fancier AirPods Pro with their state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation technology are on sale at a teeny-tiny $15 discount of their own, equating to 6 percent off the $249 list price, which is, well, better than nothing. It's also a clear sign these high-end puppies are in pretty strong demand despite their much higher price than, say, Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds+ or the Sony WF-1000XM3

Keep in mind that Amazon also sells all three 2019 AirPods variants alongside extended AppleCare+ coverage at special prices allowing you to save a few bucks compared to how much you'd spend by dealing directly with the company behind these incredibly successful "hearables."

