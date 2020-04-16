Amazon has all 2019 Apple AirPods variants on sale at hard-to-beat prices





We don't have to tell you which of those two sub-variants is more expensive, normally costing a whopping $199, but for a no doubt limited time only, the world's number one e-tailer is letting you save a substantial 50 bucks on the second-gen Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case included . That brings these bad boys below the $159 list price of the same earbuds sold alongside a more conventional wired charging case.





Naturally, that means Amazon is selling the 2019-released "regular" AirPods with a regular charging case bundled in at a discount too, although you're merely looking at 20 bucks slashed off the aforementioned $159 MSRP at the time of this writing. That arguably makes the wireless charging case bundle the much better deal, bringing the already immensely popular product down to a new all-time low price.



Meanwhile, the fancier Meanwhile, the fancier AirPods Pro with their state-of-the-art Active Noise Cancellation technology are on sale at a teeny-tiny $15 discount of their own, equating to 6 percent off the $249 list price, which is, well, better than nothing. It's also a clear sign these high-end puppies are in pretty strong demand despite their much higher price than, say, Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds+ or the Sony WF-1000XM3



Keep in mind that Amazon also sells all three 2019 AirPods variants alongside extended AppleCare+ coverage at special prices allowing you to save a few bucks compared to how much you'd spend by dealing directly with the company behind these incredibly successful "hearables."