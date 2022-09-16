 Amazon is selling Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro at their lowest price again - PhoneArena
Amazon is selling Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro at their lowest price again

Amazon is selling Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro at their lowest price again
With exactly one week to go until the highly anticipated and long overdue AirPods Pro 2 are set to arrive in stores and on early adopters' doorsteps around the world, Android devotees in general and hardcore Google fans in particular might be delighted to see the Pixel Buds Pro offered at a reduced price again.

Yes, again, even though Google's first-ever noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are only a few months old and regularly priced rather competitively when compared with Apple's aforementioned new $249 flagship and even Samsung's ultra-premium $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

We're talking a $199.99 list price in three different paint jobs, two of which can be purchased for 25 bucks less than usual right now. This latest Amazon deal matches a similar promotion run by the same e-commerce giant a few weeks back for a limited time while eclipsing what all other major US retailers can offer at the time of this writing, which is, well, nothing in terms of Pixel Buds Pro discounts.

Available in Charcoal and Lemongrass colors at said $25 markdown equaling 13 percent off their full retail price, these decidedly stylish bad boys promise to deliver a comfortable and secure fit for uninterrupted music listening sessions of up to 11 hours.

That absolutely outstanding battery life can be bumped all the way up to a combined endurance rating of up to 31 hours when also taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration. And then you have state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology to keep you completely sealed from your surroundings when blasting your favorite tunes... if that's what you want, with equally advanced Transparency capabilities aiming to help you achieve the opposite.

The overall sound quality, of course, is just as impressive as you'd expect from a $200 contender to the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy, while Android connectivity is simply flawless. In short, these are among the greatest audio companions for your Pixel 6 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra you can get... at a nice discount.
