At one of their lowest prices, the AirPods Max let you up your listening for much less than usual
What more could an Apple fan dream of than snagging Apple's top-notch AirPods Max headphones at a massive Black Friday discount? Well, if you're eyeing these puppies, you'll be pleased to know they're among the cans featured in this year's Black Friday headphones deals and are now available at one of their lowest prices ever on Amazon.
The e-commerce giant is selling the version with a lightning port for a whopping $150 off its price. This allows you to score a pair for just under $400 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer while it's still available. We understand that the headphones are pricey, even at Amazon's current discount. However, these fellas rarely receive such hefty discounts outside shopping events, which makes them a no-miss at this price.
Of course, being high-end headphones also means that the AirPods Max come with top-tier ANC, which comes in handy if you want to enjoy your songs without any distractions from the world outside. Additionally, they have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of playtime on one charge.
Ranking among the best headphones on the market, Apple's answer to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WH-1000XM5 boast a clean design and top-quality sound. They also support Apple's fancy Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, enhancing your listening even more.
All in all, Apple's AirPods Max may be fat from budget-friendly, but they offer quite a lot in return. Therefore, we suggest you not hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of the article and score massive savings on true top-tier headphones today!
