At one of their lowest prices, the AirPods Max let you up your listening for much less than usual

A person holding a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones.
What more could an Apple fan dream of than snagging Apple's top-notch AirPods Max headphones at a massive Black Friday discount? Well, if you're eyeing these puppies, you'll be pleased to know they're among the cans featured in this year's Black Friday headphones deals and are now available at one of their lowest prices ever on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max Lightning: Save $150!

Get the high-end AirPods Max for $150 off their price with this Black Friday deal. The headphones have a stylish design, deliver top-quality sound and are a true bargain at their current price. Act fast and save while you can!
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


The e-commerce giant is selling the version with a lightning port for a whopping $150 off its price. This allows you to score a pair for just under $400 if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer while it's still available. We understand that the headphones are pricey, even at Amazon's current discount. However, these fellas rarely receive such hefty discounts outside shopping events, which makes them a no-miss at this price.

Ranking among the best headphones on the market, Apple's answer to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WH-1000XM5 boast a clean design and top-quality sound. They also support Apple's fancy Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, enhancing your listening even more.

Of course, being high-end headphones also means that the AirPods Max come with top-tier ANC, which comes in handy if you want to enjoy your songs without any distractions from the world outside. Additionally, they have good battery life, delivering up to 20 hours of playtime on one charge.

All in all, Apple's AirPods Max may be fat from budget-friendly, but they offer quite a lot in return. Therefore, we suggest you not hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of the article and score massive savings on true top-tier headphones today!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

