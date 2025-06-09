Apple’s AI gets quieter but smarter at WWDC 2025



Last year, Last year, Apple Intelligence made its debut, but the rollout has been anything but smooth. Features have either been super slow to arrive or missing altogether and instead of making a splash in the AI scene, Apple kind of became the butt of the joke.



So, this time around, Apple took a different route. During the WWDC 2025 keynote, it didn't go all-in on AI, although it started with it – and honestly, that might've been the smarter move. Still, it didn't skip over AI entirely and revealed quite a lot. So, how exactly did it bring it up this time?



Well, for starters, Apple Intelligence is expanding to eight new languages by the end of the year, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional) and Vietnamese.



Apple also announced fresh AI-powered features to boost user experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro. One big highlight is Live Translation, designed to break language barriers in messaging and calls.

Live Translation is coming to your iPhone. | Image credit – Apple

Integrated into Messages, FaceTime and Phone, it runs fully on-device to keep conversations private. Messages can auto-translate as you type and instantly translate replies. On FaceTime, live captions show translations while you hear the speaker's voice. Phone calls get spoken translations in real-time.









Craig Federighi , Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, June 9, 2025



Apple also updated its creative tools with Genmoji and Image Playground. Now you can mix emojis with text to create custom Genmojis, tweak expressions and hairstyles and generate images in cool new styles like oil painting or vector art – all powered by ChatGPT. And don't worry, everything stays private, with nothing shared without your permission.



And if Genmoji isn’t your thing (I know it’s not mine), you might get more excited about Apple’s expanded visual intelligence. It now works directly with your iPhone screen, letting you search and take action on whatever you are viewing across apps.



Visual intelligence helps you learn about objects and places with your camera and now lets you do more on your screen – faster. Ask ChatGPT questions about what you see or search apps like Google or Etsy for similar images and products. For example, if you spot a chair you like, you can highlight it and search for that exact or similar item online — kind of like Google’s Circle to Search.







Visual intelligence also recognizes events you are looking at and suggests adding them to your calendar by extracting details like date, time and location. And this could be pretty convenient.



There is AI love for the Apple Watch, too



Apple Intelligence is also getting a workout boost on the Apple Watch with Workout Buddy – a new feature that uses your workout data and fitness history to give real-time, personalized insights.



It taps into heart rate, pace, distance, Activity rings and fitness milestones, delivering motivational feedback through a dynamic voice built from Fitness+ trainers. Workout Buddy works privately on your Apple Watch paired with Bluetooth headphones and requires a nearby iPhone with Apple Intelligence support. It’ll launch in English and support popular workout types like running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training.



And while the focus was not all on AI, there is more





Apple Intelligence can now pull order tracking info straight from your emails and show a summary, plus it can suggest polls in group chats when it thinks one might come in handy. | Image credit – Apple



There are even more AI-powered tweaks across everyday apps:





Reminders now automatically categorize important actions from emails, websites, and notes.

Apple Wallet summarizes order tracking from merchant emails so you can see all your orders and updates in one place.

Messages can suggest polls when it thinks you might need one and lets you personalize chat backgrounds with designs or custom creations made in Image Playground.



But what’s up with Siri?



If you were hoping for a more personalized Siri to drop soon, you'll have to hang tight a bit longer. At WWDC 2025, Apple made it clear that the personalized Siri features will come at some point during the year, but I don't think you should expect them in the first iOS 26, iPadOS 26 or macOS 26 betas.



However, when they do arrive, expect smarter personal context understanding, better on-screen awareness and more detailed controls for individual apps. However, when they do arrive, expect smarter personal context understanding, better on-screen awareness and more detailed controls for individual apps.