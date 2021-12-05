Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Games Wearables VR 5G

Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed

Anam Hamid
By
1
Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed
2021 is almost done and dusted and while this year didn't see anything significant in terms of upgrades from Apple, 2022 could have a lot to offer. That is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who laid down his expectations for 2022 in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter. 

Gurman reiterates an earlier assertion that next year's iPad Pro will come with wireless charging. According to reports, the 11-inch model will also feature a mini-LED panel, something that's exclusive to the bigger model at the moment. Additionally, the new slates may also offer a MagSafe system and could also support reverse wireless charging. 

Other than that, Apple is also expected to introduce new iPad Air and entry-level iPad models next year.

The company is also likely to release a 5G-ready iPhone SE model in 2022 before the introduction of the iPhone 14 series later in the year. There are conflicting reports about the design of the phone, with some saying it will carry over the iPhone 8-like design of its predecessor, and others claiming that it will be inspired by the iPhone XR

There is also contention over the phone's internals, so it remains to be seen whether Apple's potential 2022 best midranger will be fueled by iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip or it will be upgraded to the A14. A recent report claims that the third-generation iPhone SE will be released during the first quarter of the next year, 

Gurman also expects Apple to introduce a new high-end iMac with an in-house chip, an M2-powered MacBook Air, a Mac Pro with a homebrewed processor, and new models of the Mac mini and entry-level MacBook Pro.

Also on the cards are the new AirPods Pro and three Apple Watches. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, which is likely to have the rumored features that didn't make it into the Series 7, the Cupertino giant may also release a new Watch SE and a ruggedized wearable aimed at athletes. 

And lastly, Apple is likely to drop the curtain on its first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset. Gurman thinks it will be centered on gaming, media consumption, and communication, with the first taking precedence.  The smart glasses will allegedly feature multiple processors, a fan, and "extremely high-resolution displays." The headset may even get its own App Store but it is unlikely to replace the iPhone anytime soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

When will the global chip shortage end? Industry executives weigh in
by Alan Friedman,  0
When will the global chip shortage end? Industry executives weigh in
T-Mobile is ready for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G modem in Samsung's S22
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile is ready for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G modem in Samsung's S22
One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of Garmin's best smartwatches is on sale at its lowest price ever
-$250
Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update
by Alan Friedman,  0
Despite their age, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both receive a software update
Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi literally trying to escape Apple's shadow?
by Martin Filipov,  9
Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi literally trying to escape Apple's shadow?
Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra
by Anam Hamid,  5
Motorola exec shows off the flagship Moto Edge 30 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless