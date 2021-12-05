Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed

Apple's expansive and exciting 2022 device lineup potentially revealed1
2021 is almost done and dusted and while this year didn't see anything significant in terms of upgrades from Apple, 2022 could have a lot to offer. That is according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who laid down his expectations for 2022 in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter.
Gurman reiterates an earlier assertion that next year's iPad Pro will come with wireless charging. According to reports, the 11-inch model will also feature a mini-LED panel, something that's exclusive to the bigger model at the moment. Additionally, the new slates may also offer a MagSafe system and could also support reverse wireless charging.
The company is also likely to release a 5G-ready iPhone SE model in 2022 before the introduction of the iPhone 14 series later in the year. There are conflicting reports about the design of the phone, with some saying it will carry over the iPhone 8-like design of its predecessor, and others claiming that it will be inspired by the iPhone XR.
Gurman also expects Apple to introduce a new high-end iMac with an in-house chip, an M2-powered MacBook Air, a Mac Pro with a homebrewed processor, and new models of the Mac mini and entry-level MacBook Pro.
Also on the cards are the new AirPods Pro and three Apple Watches. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, which is likely to have the rumored features that didn't make it into the Series 7, the Cupertino giant may also release a new Watch SE and a ruggedized wearable aimed at athletes.
And lastly, Apple is likely to drop the curtain on its first mixed augmented and virtual reality headset. Gurman thinks it will be centered on gaming, media consumption, and communication, with the first taking precedence. The smart glasses will allegedly feature multiple processors, a fan, and "extremely high-resolution displays." The headset may even get its own App Store but it is unlikely to replace the iPhone anytime soon.