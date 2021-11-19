Get an early look at the Apple Watch series 8 from a render made from leaks

When the Apple Watch Series 7 was unveiled this past September, several tipsters shook their heads in disbelief. After all, several renders that they posted showed a version of the Apple Watch with flat sides similar to the design of the iPhone since 2020's iPhone 12 line. While Apple did increase the size of the display to 41mm and 45mm, it didn't change the design of the timepiece.

Render of the Apple Watch Series 8 based on CADs and images shows one minor change to the device's speaker







Some of the tipsters that were proved wrong by Apple admitted the mistake but said that they might have revealed renders of the Apple Watch Series 8 which we assume will be introduced next September. However, if a render made by LeaksApplePro based on CADs and leaked images is correct, the only change being made is one involving the speaker grille as one long speaker changes to two smaller ones right on top of each other.







However, the color used on the render is not part of the leak no matter how cool it might look. Last month, Display industry insider Ross Young said that we might see larger display sizes again in 2022 along with three different Apple Watch models. The render shows the same curved sides so those tipsters touring the flat-edged design for the Apple Watch Series 8 might be wrong again although it is way too early to know with any degree of certainty.





Among the new features, we could see a body temperature scanner, a fertility sensor, and improvements to the ECG and sleep tracking sensors. What is up in the air is the Holy Grail. Apple is reportedly working on a blood glucose monitor that could help millions of insulin-dependent diabetics use a non-invasive method to test their blood sugar. This is a painful and expensive test that must be done before meals so that the diabetic knows how much insulin to inject.





Currently, diabetics must draw a drop of blood, place it on a test strip that has been inserted in a glucometer to get their blood glucose reading. Being able to get an accurate reading without drawing blood or paying for a new test strip that can only be used once could make the Apple Watch a game-changer. Samsung is also believed to be working on a non-invasive blood glucose test for its line of smartwatches.

The Apple Watch is the most popular watch in the world







The Apple Watch has become the most popular watch in the world after the original generation model was released in 2014. Apple has created a timepiece that has knocked the big-name watchmakers off of their pedestal and that includes Swiss firms like Rolex, digital watch manufacturers like Casio, and others like Timex.









The Apple Watch has become known for its health-related features that have saved lives including the heart rate monitor which probably has saved the most Apple Watch wearers. In 2018, Apple even released a video starring Apple Watch users whose lives were spared by the timepiece on their wrists.





Besides the heart rate monitor, the fall detection feature has also prevented users from an untimely death by calling emergency services and contacts when the watch detects a hard fall and the Apple Watch wearer does not respond to prompts. The location of the incident is passed along to those receiving the notifications about the fall.







For this year's Apple Watch Series 7, Apple added some new watch faces including one that shows World Time. And it took advantage of the larger display to include a full QWERTY keyboard called QuickPath. The device also measures the user's respiratory rate while sleeping and charges 33% faster according to Apple. A 45-minute charge will take the Series 7 Apple Watch battery from 0% to 45%.

