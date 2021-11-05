Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Apple Tablets Processors

New report says Intel can kiss its dreams of winning back Apple's business goodbye

Anam Hamid
By
0
New report says Intel can kiss its dreams of winning back Apple's chip business goodbye
Apple began transitioning away from Intel chips last year with the introduction of the home-brewed M1 chip that powers the MacBook Air, fifth-generation iPad Pro, 2021 24-inch iMac, and Mac Mini. Last month, the company announced even more powerful versions of the M1 -- the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is eager to win back Apple's business, but that could prove to be an uphill task. 

Next Mac processors to feature two dies, third-gen could come with four


The Information reports (via iMore) that Apple's third-generation Mac chips are codenamed Ibiza, Lobos, and Palma and they are expected to handily outdo comparative Intel processors. 

These chips will be based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 3nm manufacturing process, its next major node. The current batch of M1 chips has been made using the 5nm tech. Manufacturing will reportedly begin in 2023.

The third-gen processors may flaunt up to 40 CPU cores per chip. The maxed-out variants will likely power the MacBook Pro and Mac desktops and the other variants may fuel future iPads and MacBook Air.

The chips that Apple will introduce next year will continue using the 5nm process, albeit an enhanced version. Thus, they are unlikely to offer considerable gains in performance and energy efficiency. This also applies to the iPhone 14 series. 

The M1 Pro and M1 Max are 70 percent faster than the M1 and are meant for high-end Macs. They include up to 10 CPU cores, compared to 8 in the M1. The M1 Pro and Max come with 16 and 32 graphics cores, respectively, up from M1's seven or eight. As a result, M1 Pro's GPU is two times faster than M1, and Max's is four times faster. 

The M1 Pro supports 32GB of memory, and Max has up to 64GB. The M1, on the other hand, offers 8GB or 16GB. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch
by Alan Friedman,  0
Twitter tipster reveals key dates for the 5G Galaxy S22 lineup and the Pixel Watch
U.K. minister warns that rebranding won't stop tech execs from criminal charges
by Alan Friedman,  0
U.K. minister warns that rebranding won't stop tech execs from criminal charges
Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Two of Jabra's top AirPods Pro rivals are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
iPhone 13 Face ID is made to break after third-party screen repair
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
iPhone 13 Face ID is made to break after third-party screen repair
Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
by Martin Filipov,  8
Did the $599 Pixel 6 just kill the $1,000 smartphone: The real victims of Google's flagship-killer
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever in early Black Friday deal
-$100
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless