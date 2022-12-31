Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro

The 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is inarguably one of the best tablets money can buy but it's quite pricey so if you have been eyeing it, now is the perfect time to get it as it's on sale at Amazon.





The headlining feature is of course the tremendously speedy M2 chip that also powers Apple's latest Mac computers. It has more power than most people will ever need and Apple has also revamped the iPad operating system, making the latest 11-inch iPad Pro a perfect laptop replacement, especially when paired with a keyboard and stylus. There is also a new Apple Pencil hover feature that shows you a preview of your mark before it's made.





The iPad Pro lives up to Apple's claim of 10 hours of battery life, which is quite impressive.





11-inch iPad Pro 2022 120Hz screen | Apple M2 chip | 12MP + 10MP rear cameras | TOF 3D LiDAR scanner | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | Apple Pencil hover | All day battery life $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





The 11-inch iPad Pro has a flat-edged design and an edge-to-edge screen with thin bezels. The display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz which makes content look buttery smooth. The tablet is also very sleek and has a light body so it's very convenient to carry it around.





The M2 iPad Pro flaunts a high-quality 12MP front facing camera and decent rear cameras that can be used for scanning documents and capturing quick snaps. There is also a lidar scanner for AR apps and it also helps with low-light photos.





The bottom line is that if you need a long-lasting tablet for pro work flows and multitasking, the iPad Pro 2022 is one of the best options around. The 128GB model that has a street price of $799 has been marked down by $70 by Amazon, so you can get it for $729 at the moment.





Given that the tablet was released just a couple of months back, this is a pretty awesome discount, and must not be missed if you are in the market for a high-end tablet.